The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Trump administration says courts shouldn’t weigh in on Don McGahn testimony lawsuit now
In a late-night court filing, the Justice Department argued to the federal appeals court in Washington that the courts should stay out of the fight between the House and the administration over former White House counsel Don McGahn’s testimony — especially now that the Senate will try the President for obstructing Congress from questioning administration witnesses.
Why this matters: The filing comes in one of the most potentially significant court cases that could be resolved during the Trump impeachment proceedings.
“Indeed, if this Court now were to resolve the merits question in this case, it would appear to be weighing in on a contested issue in any impeachment trial. That would be of questionable propriety whether or not such a judicial resolution preceded or post-dated any impeachment trial,” the Justice Department wrote just after midnight Sunday night. “The now very real possibility of this Court appearing to weigh in on an article of impeachment at a time when political tensions are at their highest levels—before, during, or after a Senate trial regarding the removal of a President—puts in stark relief why this sort of interbranch dispute is not one that has ‘traditionally thought to be capable of resolution through the judicial process.’”
The DOJ, arguing for McGahn, says that the impeachment votes against President Trump last week don’t make the McGahn lawsuit immediately moot, because he was subpoenaed months before the House investigated Trump for his pressure on Ukraine. But the impeachment vote now means a quick resolution to McGahn’s case is no longer necessary, the DOJ attorneys write.
What happens next: A three-judge panel on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear oral arguments in the case on Jan. 3.
The House Judiciary Committee says it has needed McGahn to testify since April as part of a possible impeachment inquiry of the President related to obstruction of justice.
Trump’s attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation — about which McGahn is a key witness — aren’t part of the articles of impeachment against Trump. Yet the House voted to impeach him for obstructing Congress, including not allowing former White House officials to testify to Congress. Trump has used the same reasoning, absolute immunity for the top officials around the President, to block McGahn and witnesses in the Ukraine dealings from testifying.
A ruling from the appeals court endorsing or striking down the White House’s immunity assertions could impact a Senate trial, no matter its focus.
Some context: Historically, federal courts try to stay out of clashes between the executive branch and Congress, or Congress and the Justice Department have negotiated before an appeals court could settle other disputes over administration witnesses. Yet a trial-level judge in Washington ruled recently that McGahn would have to testify, because the White House couldn’t claim a blanket immunity to override a congressional subpoena of a former official.
President Trump was impeached last week. Here's what happens next.
The House voted last Wednesday to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump — obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
The House and Senate are now in recess for the holidays. Here's where things stand:
- The House hasn't sent the case to the Senate yet: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not commit to sending the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Republican-held Senate. The Senate will eventually hold a trial to determine if Trump should be removed from office, but can't take up the issue until the House formally transmits the articles.
- A key point: Pelosi told reporters that she was waiting for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to cut a deal first on the rules that would govern the Senate trial before she sends over the articles.
- Next month: We're not sure when McConnell and Schumer will decide on trial rules and when the House will send over the articles of impeachment. However, even before Trump was impeached, McConnell had said the Senate would hold the trial in the new year. House Democrats are privately preparing for a trial to begin as soon as the week of Jan. 6.