Giuliani appears in West Palm Beach after being seen at Mar-a-Lago

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani held court on an outside patio of a West Palm Beach hotel restaurant this morning—the final day of Turning Point’s Student Action Summit, a gathering of conservative students.

The morning after being seen at Mar-a-Lago, Giuliani dined with his communications director Christianne Allen, while a body guard fended off the students trickling in looking for selfies.

Trump’s personal attorney was speaking loudly about his strong relationship with the President, how his support has never wavered and said he is currently going to the capitol two times a week; “traveling like crazy.”

Giuliani met with multiple people over his breakfast of scrambled eggs and bacon leading mostly mundane conversations about politicking, who to donate to, and a project he is working on to protect Trump supporting students who “are abused” for their beliefs, he said.

Giuliani and the impeachment: The former mayor of New York City's role in the impeachment has been reinforced over the past few months as numerous Trump officials have testified that Giuliani was essentially running a shadow foreign policy toward Ukraine that many feared ran counter to US national security interests.

Giuliani disputes this and has particularly harsh words for Trump's EU ambassador Gordon Sondland, whose testimony includes the acknowledgment that Trump did direct him to work with Giuliani on Ukraine.

"He never said anything to me that remotely resembles what he said in his testimony," he says of Sondland.

Giuliani also finds himself the target of federal prosecutors in New York who are scrutinizing his business dealings with two indicted associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. CNN has reported he is also the subject of a counterintelligence probe. Giuliani has hired a white-collar criminal attorney Bob Costello and two additional lawyers.