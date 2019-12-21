The latest on President Trump's impeachment
President Trump was impeached this week. Here's what happens next.
The House voted Wednesday to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump — obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
The House and Senate are now in recess for the holidays. Here's where things stand:
- The House hasn't sent the case to the Senate yet: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not commit to sending the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Republican-held Senate. The Senate will eventually hold a trial to determine if Trump should be removed from office, but can't take up the issue until the House formally transmits the articles.
- A key point: Pelosi told reporters that she was waiting for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to cut a deal first on the rules that would govern the Senate trial before she sends over the articles.
- Next month: We're not sure when McConnell and Schumer will decide on trial rules and when the House will send over the articles of impeachment. However, even before Trump was impeached, McConnell had said the Senate would hold the trial in the new year. House Democrats are privately preparing for a trial to begin as soon as the week of Jan. 6.
The speaker's refusal to immediately transmit the articles of impeachment passed by the House to the Senate has triggered a rare direct power game with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.