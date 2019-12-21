The latest on President Trump's impeachment

Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The House and Senate are now in recess for the holidays after both chambers took their last votes of the year yesterday.

The break comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not committed to sending the articles of impeachment to the Republican-held Senate. The Senate will eventually hold a trial to determine if Trump should be removed from office — but it can't take up the issue until the House formally transmits the articles.

The speaker's refusal to immediately transmit the articles of impeachment passed by the House to the Senate has triggered a rare direct power game with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.