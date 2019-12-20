President Trump accused a Christian magazine, which published an op-ed calling for him to be impeached, of being "far left" and not having links to the family of the magazine's founder, the late evangelist Billy Graham.

"A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years," Trump wrote on Twitter Fridau.

"Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call."

Christianity Today's editor in chief, Mark Galli, called for Trump's impeachment on moral grounds in the op-ed.

"That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments," Galli wrote.

The publication, an influential one among evangelicals, has criticized Trump before on immigration and other issues, but never before called for his removal.