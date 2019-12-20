The latest on President Trump's impeachment
What it was like inside Trump's DC hotel on the day he was impeached
In the hours before President Trump was impeached Wednesday night, the atmosphere at the Trump International Hotel in Washington was nearly, but not quite, joyous.
People snapped selfies and laughed over cocktails in the hotel's multi-story lobby lounge. Tourists trickled in from the cold, some wearing "Make American Great Again' hats and shirts, hoping perhaps to capture a glimpse of someone in Trump's inner circle. Their best chance came around lunch when Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stopped by the hotel's restaurant, BLT Prime.
Out in the lounge, discussions ranged from Christmas plans to the media's unfair treatment of the President.
One table ordered the Trump Tower, a soaring pile of seafood stacked high with lobster, oysters, clams, and shrimp ($120). All the while impeachment loomed uncomfortably in the background. At the bar, two of the four televisions hanging above the bar were tuned to ESPN. Another was tuned to Fox News and the last to CNN.
What the standoff between Pelosi and McConnell means
Nobody in Washington understands power — how to win it, keep it and wield it — better than Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell.
Now the two giants of Capitol Hill have each other in their sights, as Democrats and Republicans feud over the terms of a Senate trial of President Trump.
The speaker's refusal to immediately transmit the articles of impeachment passed by the House to the Senate has triggered a rare direct power game with the Senate majority leader, pitting two of American history's strongest congressional figures against each other in a battle not likely to cool off over a winter recess on Capitol Hill.
"We remain at an impasse on these logistics," McConnell said on the Senate floor after a meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and moments before informally closing out the chamber for the next two weeks.
Earlier Thursday, McConnell had jabbed at Pelosi, suggesting that her decision to hold on to the articles, apparently designed to offer leverage to Schumer in bargaining over the shape of a trial, showed weakness.
"Speaker Pelosi suggested that House Democrats may be too afraid, too afraid to even transmit their shoddy work product to the Senate," the Kentucky Republican said, with a politically shrewd but highly selective interpretation of the Democratic position.
The response from the California Democrat, who was raised in a politically oriented Baltimore family, was scathing and apparently premeditated.
"I heard some of what Mitch McConnell said today, and it reminded me that our founders ... when they wrote the Constitution, they suspected that there could be a rogue president," Pelosi said.
She added, "I don't think they suspected that we could have a rogue president and rogue leader in the Senate at the same time."
The clash came as talks between McConnell and Schumer, a New York Democrat, reached an stalemate over the shape of the trial, leaving the chaotic impeachment battle in suspended animation between the two chambers as lawmakers emptied out of the Capitol for a two-week holiday break.
Trump says evangelical magazine calling for his removal is "far left"
President Trump accused a Christian magazine, which published an op-ed calling for him to be impeached, of being "far left" and not having links to the family of the magazine's founder, the late evangelist Billy Graham.
"A far left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years," Trump wrote on Twitter.
"Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call."
Christianity Today's editor in chief, Mark Galli, called for Trump's impeachment on moral grounds in the op-ed.
"That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments," Galli wrote.
The publication, an influential one among evangelicals, has criticized Trump before on immigration and other issues, but never before called for his removal.
Evangelical publication calls for Trump's removal from office
A leading Christian magazine founded by late evangelist Billy Graham -- father of key presidential supporter Franklin Graham -- published an op-ed on Thursday calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office and urging evangelicals not to support him.
"Whether Mr. Trump should be removed from office by the Senate or by popular vote next election—that is a matter of prudential judgment," Christianity Today's editor in chief, Mark Galli, wrote in the op-ed. "That he should be removed, we believe, is not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments."
Galli continued, "We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear, in a way the Mueller investigation did not, that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath. The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president's moral deficiencies for all to see."
"None of the president's positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character," he added.
The publication, an influential one among evangelicals, has criticized Trump before on immigration and other issues, but never before called for his removal. The op-ed shows potential reasoning for dissent among a key faction of the Republican coalition as Trump prepares for a potential Senate trial following his impeachment by the House of Representatives Wednesday night.
An impeached Trump tries looking ahead, but uncertainty threatens Senate vindication
After being impeached, President Donald Trump is hoping to move quickly to a vigorous defense in the Senate and is distressed the trial he hopes will vindicate him might be delayed.
"What are they doing?" Trump asked a top Republican ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, upon learning Thursday morning that House Democrats may withhold sending articles of impeachment to the Senate until they feel assured there will be a fair trial.
"I said, 'Mr. President, I don't know,'" Graham told reporters before traveling to the White House to discuss the matter further with Trump.
The uncertainty threw a wrench into long-laid plans by the White House to mount an effort at exoneration once the impeachment proceedings move across Capitol Hill to the upper chamber. Trump and his aides have long eyed a Senate trial as the venue for eventual vindication in the saga, viewing the Republican-led chamber as a lock to acquit the President.
One possible avenue for Trump is looking back, to Barack Obama, with a suggestion -- supported possibly with Justice Department legal opinions -- that the former president should have been impeached for blocking congressional Republicans from fully investigating the "Fast and Furious" gun-running scandal.
Here's how House Democrats want the next steps to play out
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are signaling that it's only a matter of time before the House sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate — but they want Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cut a deal first on the rules of the trial.
This is what the process looks like:
- Schumer and McConnell cut a deal.
- Then, the House passes a resolution naming the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case in the Senate.
- After the House resolution is adopted, the articles would be transmitted to the Senate.
Pelosi was careful today not to say at her news conference that Democrats must get a "fair" trial before transmitting the articles. That's a different tone than Wednesday night when Pelosi suggested that they needed to have a fair trial before deciding whether and if to submit the articles.
Pelosi said today that she wanted to see how the Senate planned to set up the trial before sending articles because the makeup of the trial could dictate the managers she appoints.
“The next thing for us will be when we see the process that is set forth in the Senate, then we’ll know the number of managers that we may have to go forward and who we will choose. That’s what I said last night, that’s what I’m saying now,” Pelosi said.
But when CNN asked if there needed to be what Democrats consider a "fair" trial, she didn't explicitly say. "Well we’d like to see a fair process, but we’ll see what they have, and we’ll be ready for whatever it is,” Pelosi said.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler also told CNN that "I would doubt" the House holds onto the articles forever, saying they would be submitted in "due course."
There are 26 formal rules for a Senate impeachment trial
Now that the House has impeached President Trump, the Senate, according to the Constitution, must hold a trial.
There are formal rules in place — 26 of them, although a simple majority of 51 senators can vote to change any of the rules at any time.
Here are some of the highlights from the 1986 rules:
- Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice": And at least two Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have said they aren't impartial jurors in this process.
- John Roberts' power is limited: The Constitution says the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court — that's John Roberts — presides and the Senate's impeachment rules give him the power to rule on rules of evidence and other matters. But he can be overruled if a senator disagrees with him and asks for the full body to vote.
- There are restrictions on who the TV cameras can focus on: According to the 1986 rules, the cameras can focus on any person speaking. That suggests there will be no cutaway shots of people who aren't speaking, so this is not going to be a made-for-TV affair.
- The accusers get the first and last word: While the custom in the court of law is that the defense gets the last word, according to Rule XXII, the "argument shall be opened and closed by the House of Representatives." That suggests the House impeachment managers get the first word when they open arguments and the last closing arguments.
- There is no filibuster: Unlike in normal Senate procedure, a simple majority of senators can vote to end the trial and move to a final vote.
Trump: "I don’t feel like I’m being impeached because it’s a hoax"
President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that he doesn’t “feel” like he’s being impeached,” adding that it’s a hoax.
“I don’t feel like I’m being impeached because it’s a hoax, it’s a setup. It’s a horrible thing they did,” Trump told reporters when asked how it feels to be the third president impeached by the House.
Trump criticized the Democratic party saying “they happen to have a small majority and they took that small majority and they forced people,” adding, “they put the arm on everybody.”
Trump also claimed that many Democrats “didn’t want to vote that way.”
The President then discussed his Michigan rally last night saying he had a “great time” adding the “room was packed.”
“It’s a phony deal and they cheapen the word impeachment… that should never again happen to another president," Trump said.
The articles of impeachment have been approved but not sent to the Senate. Here's why that matters.
It's two days after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump. While the next step in the impeachment process involves a trial in the Senate, the House has yet to send articles over to the Senate — and the two chambers seem to be in a standoff.
Here's where things stand now:
- The impeachment: The House voted Wednesday to approve two articles of impeachment against the President — obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. See how each member voted here.
- The House hasn't sent the case to the Senate yet: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not commit to sending the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Republican-held Senate. The Senate will eventually hold a trial to determine if Trump should be removed from office, but can't take up the issue until the House formally transmits the articles.
- What we're waiting for: Pelosi told reporters today that she was waiting for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to cut a deal first on the rules that would govern the Senate trial before she sends over the articles.
- Trump's thinking: The President is hoping to move quickly to a vigorous defense in the Senate and is distressed the trial he hopes will vindicate him might be delayed as the House pauses on transmitting the articles.
- The possible timeline: We're not sure when McConnell and Schumer will decide on trial rules and when the House will send over the articles of impeachment. However, even before Trump was impeached, McConnell had said the Senate would hold the trial in the new year.