White House counsel's office says it's ready to start the impeachment trial

Senator Mitch McConnell is meeting with his staff at the Capitol this afternoon before they break for the holiday.

In the meantime, White House counsel Pat Cipollone is expected to also be on the Hill today.

All this is happening while the White House counsel’s office also continues to prep for the Senate trial despite the uncertainty. A White House official says the counsel’s office is ready to start as soon as the trial starts and is not deterred by the House delay in transmitting the articles.

President Trump is anxious for the trial to start as soon as possible, despite McConnell saying he’s okay with a delay.

A source familiar adds that McConnell has arranged for the White House team to scout some locations in the Senate this afternoon to see where the trial would physically take place. The source says McConnell and Cipollone are not expected to meet.