White House counsel's office says it's ready to start the impeachment trial
Senator Mitch McConnell is meeting with his staff at the Capitol this afternoon before they break for the holiday.
In the meantime, White House counsel Pat Cipollone is expected to also be on the Hill today.
All this is happening while the White House counsel’s office also continues to prep for the Senate trial despite the uncertainty. A White House official says the counsel’s office is ready to start as soon as the trial starts and is not deterred by the House delay in transmitting the articles.
President Trump is anxious for the trial to start as soon as possible, despite McConnell saying he’s okay with a delay.
A source familiar adds that McConnell has arranged for the White House team to scout some locations in the Senate this afternoon to see where the trial would physically take place. The source says McConnell and Cipollone are not expected to meet.
Trump continues to jab at Christian magazine that called for his removal from office
President Trump is continuing his criticisms of Christianity Today following the op-ed in the magazine Thursday calling for his impeachment.
Trump tweeted, "no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself!"
Trump wrote that the magazine must be "looking for Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or those of the socialist/communist bent, to guard their religion. How about Sleepy Joe? The fact is, no President has ever done what I have done for Evangelicals, or religion itself!"
More context: The editor in chief of the Christian magazine, who wrote an op-ed that called for Trump to be removed from office, told CNN today he doesn't believe his comments will shake the President's strong hold on evangelicals.
Mark Galli of Christianity Today, which was founded by late evangelist Billy Graham, made headlines yesterday when he called Trump a "grossly immoral character" and said the need to remove him was not about "partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments."
Trump returns today to Mar-a-Lago for the first time since being impeached
President Trump is headed today to Mar-a-Lago for two weeks as White House aides begin drawing careful plans for the coming Senate trial.
There remain a number of decisions on Trump's legal strategy that are likely to be made within the Italianate walls of Mar-a-Lago: finalizing the legal team that will present evidence, determining who will make opening and closing arguments, and arranging who will go on television afterward to amplify the message.
Several officials have quietly expressed concern about the duration of the President's visit, reasoning that the longer he spends in the Florida sun, the more opportunity outsiders will have to influence him or for news coverage to infuriate him, as has happened over and over during his stays at the private club.
As Trump returns to Mar-a-Lago for the first time since being impeached, the risk — or hope, for some — is that the two-week stay will plunge Trump back toward his most reflexive behavior, bridling at his lawyers' and Senate Republicans' efforts to rein him in, people close to Trump said.
"That's the place where he gets the reinforcement. Whatever he wants to do or thinks is right, they say that's great. Nobody challenges him," said Laurence Leamer, the author of "Mar-a-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump's Presidential Palace."
Meanwhile, Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union on Feb. 4
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving ahead with plans for next year, as the Senate impeachment trial remains in limbo.
Pelosi invited President Trump today deliver the State of the Union on Feb. 4, according to a letter tweeted out by Pelosi spokesperson Drew Hammill.
"In their great wisdom, our Founders crafted a Constitution based on a system of separation of powers: three co-equal branches acting as checks on each other," she writes. "To ensure that balance of powers, the Constitution calls for the President to "from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union."
President Trump was impeached this week. Here's what happens next.
The House voted Wednesday to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump — obstruction of Congress and abuse of power.
Yesterday, both the House and Senate went into recess for the holidays. Here's where things stand now:
- The House hasn't sent the case to the Senate yet: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not commit to sending the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Republican-held Senate. The Senate will eventually hold a trial to determine if Trump should be removed from office, but can't take up the issue until the House formally transmits the articles.
- A key point: Pelosi told reporters that she was waiting for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to cut a deal first on the rules that would govern the Senate trial before she sends over the articles.
- Next month: We're not sure when McConnell and Schumer will decide on trial rules and when the House will send over the articles of impeachment. However, even before Trump was impeached, McConnell had said the Senate would hold the trial in the new year. House Democrats are privately preparing for a trial to begin as soon as the week of Jan. 6.
He said Trump is a "grossly immoral character." He doesn't think his comments will shake the President's evangelical base.
The editor in chief of a leading Christian magazine who wrote an op-ed that called for Trump to be removed from office said he doesn't believe his comments will shake the President's strong hold on evangelicals.
Mark Galli of Christianity Today, which was founded by late evangelist Billy Graham, made headlines yesterday when he called Trump a "grossly immoral character" and said the need to remove him was not about "partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments."
But in speaking to CNN's John Berman today, Galli, who is leaving the publication in two weeks, said he is not optimistic that his editorial will sway Trump's support among white evangelicals.
"Oh no," he told Berman. "I don't have any imaginations that my editorial is going to shift their views on this matter. The fact of the matter is that Christianity Today is not read by Christians on the far right, by evangelicals on the far right. So, they're going to be as dismissive of the magazine as President Trump has shown to be."
House Democrats are privately preparing for a Senate trial
Even though it’s uncertain when President Trump’s impeachment trial is expected to start, House Democrats are privately preparing for a trial to begin as soon as the week of Jan. 6.
Staff for the key House committees, in consultation with Democratic leadership, are expected to work over the holiday recess in the event the trial starts early in the new year, per two sources with knowledge of the work.
Where things are right now: In order for a trial to take place, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needs to send over the articles to the Senate.
But she says she needs to understand what the process will be like in the Senate to determine which impeachment managers to name to prosecute their case. The House needs to vote on the impeachment managers before the articles are sent over, Democrats say. The earliest House vote would be Jan. 7.
But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are at an impasse over the rules for a trial, with Schumer wanting a deal struck up front on witnesses and documents and McConnell saying those decisions should come later and they should agree to just the nuts-and-bolts of the trial initially.
Trump is off to Mar-a-Lago today for his winter vacation
The President has a few events on his calendar today before he heads to Florida for vacation later tonight.
At 12:30 p.m. ET, Trump is scheduled to have lunch with Secretary of StateMike Pompeo. At 5:30 p.m. ET, Trump and the First lady will participate in a Christmas reception. Both are closed to the press.
Then around 7:00 p.m. ET, the President will head to Mar-a-Lago. Before he leaves, the President will give remarks and participate in a signing ceremony for the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. It's unclear if he'll address impeachment.
The House and Senate are on break for the holidays
The House and Senate are now in recess for the holidays after both chambers took their last votes of the year yesterday.
The break comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not committed to sending the articles of impeachment to the Republican-held Senate. The Senate will eventually hold a trial to determine if Trump should be removed from office — but it can't take up the issue until the House formally transmits the articles.
The speaker's refusal to immediately transmit the articles of impeachment passed by the House to the Senate has triggered a rare direct power game with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.