Trump: "I don’t feel like I’m being impeached because it’s a hoax"

President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that he doesn’t “feel” like he’s being impeached,” adding that it’s a hoax.

“I don’t feel like I’m being impeached because it’s a hoax, it’s a setup. It’s a horrible thing they did,” Trump told reporters when asked how it feels to be the third president impeached by the House.

Trump criticized the Democratic party saying “they happen to have a small majority and they took that small majority and they forced people,” adding, “they put the arm on everybody.”

Trump also claimed that many Democrats “didn’t want to vote that way.”

The President then discussed his Michigan rally last night saying he had a “great time” adding the “room was packed.”

“It’s a phony deal and they cheapen the word impeachment… that should never again happen to another president," Trump said.