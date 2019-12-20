The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Trump: "I don’t feel like I’m being impeached because it’s a hoax"
President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday that he doesn’t “feel” like he’s being impeached,” adding that it’s a hoax.
“I don’t feel like I’m being impeached because it’s a hoax, it’s a setup. It’s a horrible thing they did,” Trump told reporters when asked how it feels to be the third president impeached by the House.
Trump criticized the Democratic party saying “they happen to have a small majority and they took that small majority and they forced people,” adding, “they put the arm on everybody.”
Trump also claimed that many Democrats “didn’t want to vote that way.”
The President then discussed his Michigan rally last night saying he had a “great time” adding the “room was packed.”
“It’s a phony deal and they cheapen the word impeachment… that should never again happen to another president," Trump said.
The articles of impeachment have been approved but not sent to the Senate. Here's why that matters.
It's two days after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump. While the next step in the impeachment process involves a trial in the Senate, the House has yet to send articles over to the Senate — and the two chambers seem to be in a standoff.
Here's where things stand now:
- The impeachment: The House voted Wednesday to approve two articles of impeachment against the President — obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. See how each member voted here.
- The House hasn't sent the case to the Senate yet: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not commit to sending the articles of impeachment against Trump to the Republican-held Senate. The Senate will eventually hold a trial to determine if Trump should be removed from office, but can't take up the issue until the House formally transmits the articles.
- What we're waiting for: Pelosi told reporters today that she was waiting for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to cut a deal first on the rules that would govern the Senate trial before she sends over the articles.
- Trump's thinking: The President is hoping to move quickly to a vigorous defense in the Senate and is distressed the trial he hopes will vindicate him might be delayed as the House pauses on transmitting the articles.
- The possible timeline: We're not sure when McConnell and Schumer will decide on trial rules and when the House will send over the articles of impeachment. However, even before Trump was impeached, McConnell had said the Senate would hold the trial in the new year.