The exact moment Trump was impeached.

Even at the very moment the House impeached him, the President was publicly shrugging off the historic stain of impeachment and instead leveraging his 2020 campaign in a quest for revenge.

"It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached," he said in a fiery speech at his longest-ever rally in the aptly named Michigan city of Battle Creek.

Trump addressed rowdy supporters for a record two hours and one minute, displaying exactly the kind of unchained behavior that led him to become only the third President to be impeached.

"The House Democrats are surrendering the majority, their dignity," Trump said. "They look like a bunch of fools."

At one point, he crassly implied that venerated Michigan Rep. John Dingell, who died this year, was "looking up" from hell at his antics. Dingell's widow Debbie, who now serves in his seat, tweeted that Trump had "brought me down in a way you can never imagine."

The President's reputation now depends on three juries, in the Senate, among 2020 voters and generations of Americans not yet born. He has control over the first, untested influence over the second and almost no ability to shape the third.

Read more on this story here: