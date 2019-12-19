The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Trump railed at rally for two hours on the day he was impeached
Even at the very moment the House impeached him, the President was publicly shrugging off the historic stain of impeachment and instead leveraging his 2020 campaign in a quest for revenge.
"It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached," he said in a fiery speech at his longest-ever rally in the aptly named Michigan city of Battle Creek.
Trump addressed rowdy supporters for a record two hours and one minute, displaying exactly the kind of unchained behavior that led him to become only the third President to be impeached.
"The House Democrats are surrendering the majority, their dignity," Trump said. "They look like a bunch of fools."
At one point, he crassly implied that venerated Michigan Rep. John Dingell, who died this year, was "looking up" from hell at his antics. Dingell's widow Debbie, who now serves in his seat, tweeted that Trump had "brought me down in a way you can never imagine."
The President's reputation now depends on three juries, in the Senate, among 2020 voters and generations of Americans not yet born. He has control over the first, untested influence over the second and almost no ability to shape the third.
Read more on this story here:
What happens next with Trump's impeachment
The next steps in the impeachment saga all depends on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Pelosi would not commit tonight on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which will hold a trial and decide whether to convict President Trump and remove him from office.
“That would have been our intention, but we’ll see what happens over there," Pelosi signaled at her news conference tonight.
Why this matters: Some progressives have urged Democratic leaders to withhold the articles until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agrees to procedures for the Senate trial that Democrats have called for, as well as agreeing to bring in firsthand witnesses like acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify.
Pelosi said Democrats will make the decision “as a group” on when to send the articles to the Senate.
CNN’s Phil Mattingly noted there are procedural concerns behind not sending the articles tonight — Democrats can’t send them over tonight because the Senate would have to take it up tomorrow, and it would shut down action in the Senate. That would mess with appropriations.
“We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side, and we hope that will be soon,” Pelosi said of naming impeachment managers for the Senate trial. “So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us, so hopefully it will be fair.”
President Trump was impeached last night. Here's what you need to know.
The House of Representatives took the historic step of impeaching Trump on Wednesday night, passing two articles of impeachment against the President.
Here's what you need to know about the historic vote:
- The House voted almost entirely along party lines: The House voted 230-197 to charge Trump with abuse of power and 229-198 to charge him with obstruction of Congress. Just two Democrats voted against both articles, Reps. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who is expected to soon switch parties. A third, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, voted for one impeachment article. Republican-turned independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan voted to impeach Trump on both counts. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, voted present for both articles.
- Lawmakers held an intense partisan debate: In one-to-two minute speeches, Democrats and Republicans traded passionate arguments for why they were voting for or against impeachment. Back and forth they went: Democrats explaining the duty to impeach, followed by Republicans declaring that impeachment was a massive mistake.
- Trump held the longest rally speech of his presidency: Trump acknowledged the vote to impeach him, which occurred as he was speaking on stage at his nearly two-hour campaign rally in Michigan tonight. The votes occurred in the middle of his speech. It appeared he learned of the vote tallies from an aide. Trump used the result to tout Republican unity.
- What happens now: The vote shifts the impeachment proceedings to the Senate, where a trial is expected in January. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Republican senators at a policy lunch Tuesday that he will announce by the end of the week the date for the start of the Senate trial, according to sources. The Senate will decide whether to convict Trump and remove him from office.