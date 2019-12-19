Protesters in "Remove Trump" shirts are rallying outside of McConnell's office

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a shot at Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer's request for White House witnesses to testify at Trump's impeachment trial — calling it a "demand that this body redo House Democrats' homework for them."

McConnell said:

"Before the articles even passed, the Senate Democratic Leader went on television to demand that this body redo House Democrats' homework for them, that the Senate should supplement Chairman Schiff's sloppy work so it is more persuasive than Chairman Schiff himself bothered to make it."

He added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "promised the House would build an iron clad case" against Trump.

Remember: Twenty years ago, when the question of witnesses at a Senate trial came up during Clinton's impeachment, McConnell said the opposite. "Every other impeachment has had witnesses. It's not unusual to have witnesses in a trial," McConnell said about Clinton's trial at the time.