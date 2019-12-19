The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Lindsey Graham says not sending articles of impeachment to the Senate is "constitutional extortion"
Sen. Lindsay Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill that he spoke to Trump this morning, and the President’s message this morning was “what are they doing?"
"And I said, Mr. President, I don’t know," Graham said.
“This is a land – uncharted waters, constitutionally. I just know this – that this matters to the future of the country," Graham said. "We cannot have a system where the House impeaches the president, tells the Senate how to conduct the trial, holds the articles of impeachment over the President’s head at a time of their choosing to unleash them.”
Graham was outraged at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s suggestion that she will hold the articles of impeachment until her terms around the Senate trial are set, saying “what they’re proposing — to not send the articles for disposition to the Senate after being passed to the House is incredibly dangerous.”
He also called it “constitutional extortion,” and added that he is going to the White House this afternoon to meet with the President to discuss his trip to Afghanistan, but that impeachment is likely to come up again.
Pelosi didn't talk about sending impeachment articles to Senate in closed-door Democrat meeting
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised her freshmen members in a closed-door party meeting this morning for voting to impeach President Trump, even if it wasn't popular in their districts, according to multiple attendees.
She also touted the unity in the caucus and the fact she didn't whip any of her members for their vote, the attendees said.
Pelosi did not provide details about her plans to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
There wasn't much talk at all about transmitting articles from the House to the Senate, but several members said they need to know the parameters of the Senate trial before picking managers, because they may need different skillsets, according to multiple attendees present in the meeting.
Vulnerable House Democrat says Senate trial "can't drag on forever"
When asked about a possible delay in transmitting the articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate, freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from a swing district in Michigan, said that it “seems reasonable” to ask for a fair process in the Senate trial.
However, she said it "can’t drag on forever." She added that if this now starts some “long process, that’s not good.”
Why this matters: It’s a key sign for Speaker Pelosi, who is weighing the concerns of her endangered freshman.
Protesters in "Remove Trump" shirts are rallying outside of McConnell's office
A small group of protesters are gathered outside of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office this morning.
They are wearing T-shirts that read, “Remove Trump.” They are holding a sign that reads, “Your Choice: The Constitution or Trump."
As of 10:40 a.m. ET, the group was still outside of McConnell's office.
Schumer says he'll meet with McConnell to discuss rules for Senate trial
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that, despite their disagreements, he "will meet with Leader McConnell soon to discuss the rules."
"Each Republican senator will face a choice: Do they want a fair trial or do they want to allow the president free rein?" he said.
Schumer hits "grim reaper" McConnell for blocking legislation passed by the House
In a rebuttal to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's speech about Trump's impeachment, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the top Senate Republican for blocking "literally hundreds of bills" passed by the House by not bringing them up on the Senate floor.
"Leader McConnell knows very, very well that the House Democratic Majority has passed hundreds, literally hundreds, of bills that gathered dust here in the estimated, condemned to a legislative graveyard by none other than leader McConnell himself who proudly called himself the grim reaper," Schumer said.
Schumer: Democrats can't be held responsible for Republicans' "blind fealty" to Trump
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected Republican criticism that the House voted on party lines to impeach President Trump.
Moments ago, House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the House let "partisan rage" at President Trump "create a toxic new precedent."
"Leader McConnell claimed that the impeachment of President Trump is illegitimate because the House voted along party lines," Schumer said. "Forgive me, but House Democrats cannot be held responsible for the cravenness of the House Republican caucus and their blind fealty to the President."
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is now speaking on the Senate floor
Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer is now giving a speech about Trump's impeachment on the floor.
"We are now asked to fulfill our constitutional role as a court of impeachment," Schumer said.
He added: "The nation turns its eyes to the Senate."
McConnell says request for witnesses at trial is a "demand that this body redo House Democrats' homework"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a shot at Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer's request for White House witnesses to testify at Trump's impeachment trial — calling it a "demand that this body redo House Democrats' homework for them."
McConnell said:
"Before the articles even passed, the Senate Democratic Leader went on television to demand that this body redo House Democrats' homework for them, that the Senate should supplement Chairman Schiff's sloppy work so it is more persuasive than Chairman Schiff himself bothered to make it."
He added that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "promised the House would build an iron clad case" against Trump.
Remember: Twenty years ago, when the question of witnesses at a Senate trial came up during Clinton's impeachment, McConnell said the opposite. "Every other impeachment has had witnesses. It's not unusual to have witnesses in a trial," McConnell said about Clinton's trial at the time.