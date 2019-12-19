Lindsey Graham says not sending articles of impeachment to the Senate is "constitutional extortion"

Sen. Lindsay Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill that he spoke to Trump this morning, and the President’s message this morning was “what are they doing?"

"And I said, Mr. President, I don’t know," Graham said.

“This is a land – uncharted waters, constitutionally. I just know this – that this matters to the future of the country," Graham said. "We cannot have a system where the House impeaches the president, tells the Senate how to conduct the trial, holds the articles of impeachment over the President’s head at a time of their choosing to unleash them.”

Graham was outraged at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s suggestion that she will hold the articles of impeachment until her terms around the Senate trial are set, saying “what they’re proposing — to not send the articles for disposition to the Senate after being passed to the House is incredibly dangerous.”

He also called it “constitutional extortion,” and added that he is going to the White House this afternoon to meet with the President to discuss his trip to Afghanistan, but that impeachment is likely to come up again.