McConnell: The House "gave in to a temptation that every other House in our history has managed to resist"

House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler said that the articles of impeachment “need to be sent in due course” to the Senate.

When asked if the articles should be held forever, Nadler told CNN: “I would doubt that, beyond that I don’t know.”

Nadler also attacked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he “has disqualified himself from taking the oath of participating” in the Senate trial.

Nadler did not say what Democrats want McConnell to commit to for the Senate trial, saying of Speaker Pelosi, “she has to decide that.”