Mitch McConnell: The House let "partisan rage at this particular President create a toxic new precedent"

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is now speaking on the Senate floor the morning after the House impeached President Trump.

He began:

"Democrats have conducted the most rushed, least thorough and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history. Now their slap-dash process has concluded in the first purely partisan presidential impeachment since the wake of the Civil War."

"This particular House of Representatives has let its partisan rage at this particular President create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future," McConnell said.

McConnell is under fire from House Democrats who question how he expects to take the oath to serve as an impartial juror in an upcoming Senate trial after his comments that he's working with the White House on impeachment.