Democratic congresswoman explains why she voted "present" during impeachment vote

Republican senators continue to express outrage over the House's decision to impeach President Trump and attack the Democrats over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, expressed outrage at the House’s impeachment of President Trump, saying: “There’s so much hypocrisy in this.”

“Does anybody think that Schumer really hasn’t made up his mind? And when he kind of sits there and says we have to be impartial, and in reality this guy is trying to manipulate this for political advantage," he said. "I mean at least McConnell is honest.”

“When you see the people dancing in the streets as they vote for impeachment on the House side... there’s so much hypocrisy in this. Praise McConnell for being honest. And criticize the hypocrisy of the other side who would lower the bar for impeachment for political gain,” Cassidy added.

Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana, suggested that Pelosi might be holding the articles because she knows House Democrats have a weak case.

“You probably do something like that when you feel like you've got a weak case. To me it’s a tactic, a bit novel, in the sense that I didn’t really see it coming,” Braun said.

“I think for the health of the country... they want resolution. This doesn’t sound like resolution,” he said.

When asked about Speaker Pelosi's decision to delay the impeachment articles, Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, told reporters: “To put it politely, it’s not her job, according to the constitution, to tell the Senate how to try an impeachment.”

“She can send it whenever she wants to, that’s up to her,” he continued. “But if she just sits on it, I think the American people will see that as a stunt. This ought to be a respectful process, we have to take an oath of impartiality. And I think most of us would like to see a respectful process. That’s not a good way to begin.”

On whether he wants to hear from witnesses at the Senate's impeachment trial, Alexander said there may or may not be any need for witnesses. “I won’t have any idea until after we consider the articles, hear the arguments, ask our questions, and then we'll see if we need any more evidence,” he said.