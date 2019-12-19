The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Democratic congresswoman explains why she voted "present" during impeachment vote
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat from Hawaii who is running for president, tweeted today explaining her "present" vote for the articles of impeachment against Trump.
She called impeachment "a zero-sum game" and said her vote was a protest against it.
Democrat who voted against impeachment is officially switching parties
President Trump has just announced that Rep. Jeff Van Drew is becoming a Republican, according to reporters in the Oval Office.
Van Drew, a Democrat from New Jersey, sat with Republicans before the historic impeachment vote yesterday, receiving handshakes and fist bumps from GOP members.
He crossed his arms when House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff presented the Democratic case for impeachment, and he gave House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's speech a standing ovation.
He was one of two Democrats to vote against impeachment. The other is Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota.
There are 26 formal rules for a Senate impeachment trial
Now that the House has impeached President Trump, the Senate, according to the Constitution, must hold a trial.
There are formal rules in place — 26 of them, although a simple majority of 51 senators can vote to change any of the rules at any time.
Here are some of the highlights from the 1986 rules:
- Senators take an oath to "do impartial justice": And at least two Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, have said they aren't impartial jurors in this process.
- John Roberts' power is limited: The Constitution says the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court — that's John Roberts — presides and the Senate's impeachment rules give him the power to rule on rules of evidence and other matters. But he can be overruled if a senator disagrees with him and asks for the full body to vote.
- There are restrictions on who the TV cameras can focus on: According to the 1986 rules, the cameras can focus on any person speaking. That suggests there will be no cutaway shots of people who aren't speaking, so this is not going to be a made-for-TV affair.
- The accusers get the first and last word: While the custom in the court of law is that the defense gets the last word, according to Rule XXII, the "argument shall be opened and closed by the House of Representatives." That suggests the House impeachment managers get the first word when they open arguments and the last closing arguments.
- There is no filibuster: Unlike in normal Senate procedure, a simple majority of senators can vote to end the trial and move to a final vote.
Schumer tells Senate Democrats it’s Pelosi’s call when to submit the articles
At lunch today, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was asked by his colleagues when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would submit the two articles of impeachment to the Senate. He said he didn’t know because it was the Speaker’s call.
Schumer said Pelosi wants to understand what the Senate process is before moving ahead with naming managers. He indicated that he would meet with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, which is expected during this afternoon’s vote series.
Three attendees at the lunch confirmed the details of Schumer's comments to CNN.
Democratic senator says Pelosi is "right" to wait to send impeachment articles
Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, said it was reasonable for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to wait until terms of a trial are set before sending articles of impeachment to the Republican-led Senate.
“Eventually the articles of impeachment will come over to the Senate, but she’s right to insist on Majority Leader McConnell and Minority Leader Schumer sitting down to negotiate,” Coons said.
More GOP senators react to impeachment: "There’s so much hypocrisy"
Republican senators continue to express outrage over the House's decision to impeach President Trump and attack the Democrats over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Louisiana, expressed outrage at the House’s impeachment of President Trump, saying: “There’s so much hypocrisy in this.”
“Does anybody think that Schumer really hasn’t made up his mind? And when he kind of sits there and says we have to be impartial, and in reality this guy is trying to manipulate this for political advantage," he said. "I mean at least McConnell is honest.”
“When you see the people dancing in the streets as they vote for impeachment on the House side... there’s so much hypocrisy in this. Praise McConnell for being honest. And criticize the hypocrisy of the other side who would lower the bar for impeachment for political gain,” Cassidy added.
Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican from Indiana, suggested that Pelosi might be holding the articles because she knows House Democrats have a weak case.
“You probably do something like that when you feel like you've got a weak case. To me it’s a tactic, a bit novel, in the sense that I didn’t really see it coming,” Braun said.
“I think for the health of the country... they want resolution. This doesn’t sound like resolution,” he said.
When asked about Speaker Pelosi's decision to delay the impeachment articles, Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican from Tennessee, told reporters: “To put it politely, it’s not her job, according to the constitution, to tell the Senate how to try an impeachment.”
“She can send it whenever she wants to, that’s up to her,” he continued. “But if she just sits on it, I think the American people will see that as a stunt. This ought to be a respectful process, we have to take an oath of impartiality. And I think most of us would like to see a respectful process. That’s not a good way to begin.”
On whether he wants to hear from witnesses at the Senate's impeachment trial, Alexander said there may or may not be any need for witnesses. “I won’t have any idea until after we consider the articles, hear the arguments, ask our questions, and then we'll see if we need any more evidence,” he said.
Meanwhile, Senate approves first of two measures to avert a government shutdown
As the Senate waits for the House to send over articles of impeachment, senators have approved the first of two legislative packages that would avert a government shutdown.
Together, the two packages make up a nearly $1.4 trillion spending deal to keep the government funded. The vote was 71-23.
The first measure includes annual appropriations bills for Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, Energy and Water, Interior, Legislative Branch and other government sectors.
The Senate is expected to vote later today on the second measure that makes up the spending deal, but it’s not yet clear exactly what time that vote will occur.
Once both measures have passed, they will head to the President for his expected signature. Government funding expires at midnight tomorrow.
West Virginia senator calls decision to delay impeachment articles a "very intelligent move"
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from a state President Trump won easily, told CNN that House Speaker Pelosi's decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Republican-led Senate was a "very intelligent move."
“I think it’s an extremely important and a very, very intelligent move to make sure we’re going to have a fair and impartial trial,” Manchin said.
When asked if he was worried about the timeline of the delay, Manchin said no, adding: “As long as it takes for us to get a fair and impartial trial.”
Schumer says he and Pelosi are "on the same page"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made limited remarks to reporters as he walked back to the Senate from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. The two had a meeting this morning.
“We are in the same page, and what Speaker Pelosi said at her press conference, exactly characterizes my view,” Schumer told reporters.
He then said, “Feliz Navidad” and entered the Senate chamber.
Some background: Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are signaling that they will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate after Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cut a deal first on the rules of the trial.