The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Meanwhile, Senate approves first of two measures to avert a government shutdown
As the Senate waits for the House to send over articles of impeachment, senators have approved the first of two legislative packages that would avert a government shutdown.
Together, the two packages make up a nearly $1.4 trillion spending deal to keep the government funded. The vote was 71-23.
The first measure includes annual appropriations bills for Labor, Health and Human Services, Agriculture, Energy and Water, Interior, Legislative Branch and other government sectors.
The Senate is expected to vote later today on the second measure that makes up the spending deal, but it’s not yet clear exactly what time that vote will occur.
Once both measures have passed, they will head to the President for his expected signature. Government funding expires at midnight tomorrow.
West Virginia senator calls decision to delay impeachment articles a "very intelligent move"
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from a state President Trump won easily, told CNN that House Speaker Pelosi's decision to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Republican-led Senate was a "very intelligent move."
“I think it’s an extremely important and a very, very intelligent move to make sure we’re going to have a fair and impartial trial,” Manchin said.
When asked if he was worried about the timeline of the delay, Manchin said no, adding: “As long as it takes for us to get a fair and impartial trial.”
Schumer says he and Pelosi are "on the same page"
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer made limited remarks to reporters as he walked back to the Senate from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. The two had a meeting this morning.
“We are in the same page, and what Speaker Pelosi said at her press conference, exactly characterizes my view,” Schumer told reporters.
He then said, “Feliz Navidad” and entered the Senate chamber.
Some background: Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are signaling that they will send the articles of impeachment to the Senate after Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cut a deal first on the rules of the trial.
President Trump to meet with Democrat who voted against impeachment
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who has been considering a switch to the Republican party, will meet with the President at the White House today, two White House officials tell CNN.
The New Jersey Democrat has been an outspoken critic of impeachment and voted against both articles on the House floor yesterday evening. Van Drew has not yet made a public announcement about leaving the Democratic party.
Here's how House Democrats want the next steps to play out
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are signaling that it's only a matter of time before the House sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate — but they want Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to cut a deal first on the rules of the trial.
This is what the process looks like:
- Schumer and McConnell cut a deal.
- Then, the House passes a resolution naming the impeachment managers who will prosecute the case in the Senate.
- After the House resolution is adopted, the articles would be transmitted to the Senate.
Pelosi was careful today not to say at her news conference that Democrats must get a "fair" trial before transmitting the articles. That's a different tone than yesterday night when Pelosi suggested that they needed to have a fair trial before deciding whether and if to submit the articles.
Pelosi said today that she wanted to see how the Senate planned to set up the trial before sending articles because the makeup of the trial could dictate the managers she appoints.
“The next thing for us will be when we see the process that is set forth in the Senate, then we’ll know the number of managers that we may have to go forward and who we will choose. That’s what I said last night, that’s what I’m saying now,” Pelosi said.
But when CNN asked if there needed to be what Democrats consider a "fair" trial, she didn't explicitly say. "Well we’d like to see a fair process, but we’ll see what they have, and we’ll be ready for whatever it is,” Pelosi said.
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler also told CNN that "I would doubt" the House holds onto the articles forever, saying they would be submitted in "due course."
Schumer says he hopes other GOP senators will help break stalemate on witnesses
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke to reporters today as he walked to a meeting with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Asked about Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's comments that the GOP leader doesn't think Democrats can gain leverage by withholding the articles, Schumer said:
"Speaker Pelosi and I want one thing, we want a fair trial. A fair trial in my way of thinking involves witnesses and documents. You don't have trials without them. Leader McConnell spoke for a half hour, didn't give one reason there shouldn't be witnesses or documents."
When pressed about the stalemate between him and McConnell over the issues of witnesses and documents, Schumer said "McConnell has said that. This is impeachment, it's serious, let's hope some other Republicans rise to the occasion."
"I think the American people, it's overwhelming, want a fair trial. So do we," he said.
GOP senators respond to Pelosi holding impeachment articles: "That’s pretty rich"
Republican Sens. Jim Inhofe and John Kennedy both expressed disapproval of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hold on sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate until terms for a trial in the upper chamber are reached.
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy called the move “rich” and added, “I’ve seen many prosecutors with a weak case decide to fold their cards.”
“I think that’s pretty rich considering how rigged the House proceedings were, but look that’s the Speaker’s decision. I’m hoping that means we can get back to work,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy also called the House proceedings “surreal” comparing them to the “Star Wars cantina bar scene.” “It was a freak show,” he said.
He added that said he was disappointed in Senate Minority Leader Schumer’s letter earlier this week, and said he thought Mitch McConnell and Schumer “got off to a rough start.”
Meanwhile, Oklahoma Sen. Inhofe said he is “surprised” about Pelosi's decision. “In their eyes, hopefully someone’s going to start believing them, because right now their believability is not very high,” he added.
Inhofe said he does not know if McConnell and Schumer have spoken about terms of a Senate trial, but said McConnell gave a “great speech” on the Senate floor this morning, and he “alluded to” the fact that there’s going to be a conversation.
McCarthy: Republicans "will be stronger" after impeachment
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said a news conference today that Republicans "will be stronger" after impeachment.
McCarthy said he's not worried about his legacy because he's supporting Trump. He reiterated that he believes nothing Trump did was impeachable.
He called the impeachment a "defeat to the Constitution."
On the delay in sending the articles to the Senate, McCarthy said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is "admitting defeat."
McConnell: "I'm not anxious to have the trial"
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "not anxious" to have an impeachment trial in the Senate.
So far, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has not outlined when the House could transit the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
"It’s beyond me how the Speaker and Democratic Leader in the Senate think withholding the articles the of impeachment and not sending them over gives them leverage, is beyond me," McConnell said as he headed to the Senate floor this morning.
"Frankly, I’m not anxious to have the trial. If she thinks her case is so weak she doesn’t want to send it over, throw me into that briar patch," he added.
McConnell would not take questions from reporters following his remarks, which were off camera.