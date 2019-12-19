The latest on President Trump's impeachment
Trump says Pelosi is "afraid" to send articles of impeachment to the Senate
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was being asked about the next steps for impeachment at a news conference, President Trump tweeted on her refusal to commit to sending articles of impeachment to the Senate right away.
“Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up!,” Trump tweeted. “The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!”
Pelosi shut down questions at her weekly press conference about when Democrats will send articles of impeachment to the Senate, saying she would not discuss it further.
"I've said what I was going to say,” she said.
Pelosi on GOP criticism: "Frankly, I don't care what the Republicans say"
House Speaker Pelosi was asked if she believes she is running the risk, as the Republicans have said, of looking like you're playing games with impeachment by not transmitting the articles to the Senate.
She responded:
"Frankly, I don't care what the Republicans say."
On where the House is in the transmission process, Pelosi said, "I was not prepared to put the managers in that bill yet because we don't know the arena that we are in."
Pelosi says she's waiting to "see the process that is set forth in the Senate"
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she's waiting for the Senate to outline its process for the impeachment trial before names House managers.
"The next thing for us will be when we see the process that is set forth in the Senate. Then we'll know the number of managers that we may have to go forward and who we would choose," she said at her weekly news conference.
So far, Pelosi has not said exactly when she'll send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which must happen before the Senate trial.
Lindsey Graham says not sending articles of impeachment to the Senate is "constitutional extortion"
Sen. Lindsay Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill that he spoke to Trump this morning, and the President’s message this morning was “what are they doing?"
"And I said, Mr. President, I don’t know," Graham said.
“This is a land – uncharted waters, constitutionally. I just know this – that this matters to the future of the country," Graham said. "We cannot have a system where the House impeaches the president, tells the Senate how to conduct the trial, holds the articles of impeachment over the President’s head at a time of their choosing to unleash them.”
Graham was outraged at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s suggestion that she will hold the articles of impeachment until her terms around the Senate trial are set, saying “what they’re proposing — to not send the articles for disposition to the Senate after being passed to the House is incredibly dangerous.”
He also called it “constitutional extortion,” and added that he is going to the White House this afternoon to meet with the President to discuss his trip to Afghanistan, but that impeachment is likely to come up again.
Pelosi didn't talk about sending impeachment articles to Senate in closed-door Democrat meeting
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised her freshmen members in a closed-door party meeting this morning for voting to impeach President Trump, even if it wasn't popular in their districts, according to multiple attendees.
She also touted the unity in the caucus and the fact she didn't whip any of her members for their vote, the attendees said.
Pelosi did not provide details about her plans to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
There wasn't much talk at all about transmitting articles from the House to the Senate, but several members said they need to know the parameters of the Senate trial before picking managers, because they may need different skillsets, according to multiple attendees present in the meeting.
Vulnerable House Democrat says Senate trial "can't drag on forever"
When asked about a possible delay in transmitting the articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate, freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from a swing district in Michigan, said that it “seems reasonable” to ask for a fair process in the Senate trial.
However, she said it "can’t drag on forever." She added that if this now starts some “long process, that’s not good.”
Why this matters: It’s a key sign for Speaker Pelosi, who is weighing the concerns of her endangered freshman.
Protesters in "Remove Trump" shirts are rallying outside of McConnell's office
A small group of protesters are gathered outside of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office this morning.
They are wearing T-shirts that read, “Remove Trump.” They are holding a sign that reads, “Your Choice: The Constitution or Trump."
As of 10:40 a.m. ET, the group was still outside of McConnell's office.
Schumer says he'll meet with McConnell to discuss rules for Senate trial
Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that, despite their disagreements, he "will meet with Leader McConnell soon to discuss the rules."
"Each Republican senator will face a choice: Do they want a fair trial or do they want to allow the president free rein?" he said.