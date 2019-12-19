Trump says Pelosi is "afraid" to send articles of impeachment to the Senate

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was being asked about the next steps for impeachment at a news conference, President Trump tweeted on her refusal to commit to sending articles of impeachment to the Senate right away.

“Pelosi feels her phony impeachment HOAX is so pathetic she is afraid to present it to the Senate, which can set a date and put this whole SCAM into default if they refuse to show up!,” Trump tweeted. “The Do Nothings are so bad for our Country!”

Pelosi shut down questions at her weekly press conference about when Democrats will send articles of impeachment to the Senate, saying she would not discuss it further.

"I've said what I was going to say,” she said.