The latest on the Trump administration and the border
Trump says "many" undocumented immigrants captured in raids, despite few signs operation materialized
President Trump said planned immigration raids began this weekend and resulted in the capture of many undocumented immigrants.
"People came into our country illegally," Trump said at the White House. "Many were felons. Many were convicted of crimes. Many, many were taken out on Sunday. You just didn't know about it."
Immigrant rights advocates across the United States told CNN they saw few signs over the weekend of the ICE raids that Trump administration officials had warned would begin Sunday.
Trump insisted the raids that did occur were successful.
Trump said he'd spoken to the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and that it was a "very successful day."
"But you didn't see a lot of it," Trump said. "I'm not sure they should be telling you, but it was a lot.
House will take up resolution after Trump's "xenophobic tweets," Pelosi says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said that Republican lawmakers "must join" Democrats in "condemning the President's xenophobic tweets" and urged Democrats to support a resolution put forward by House Democratic lawmakers.
"The House cannot allow the President's characterization of immigrants to our country to stand. Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President's xenophobic tweets," Pelosi wrote in a Dear Colleague letter to House Democrats.
The speaker went on to write:
"Please join us in supporting a forthcoming resolution sponsored by Congressman Tom Malinowski, who was born abroad, and Congressman Jamie Raskin, along with other Democratic Members born abroad referencing President Ronald Reagan's last speech as President in which he said, 'Thanks to each wave of new arrivals to this land of opportunity, we're a nation forever young, forever bursting with energy and new ideas, and always on the cutting edge, always leading the world to the next frontier... If we ever closed the door to new Americans, our leadership in the world would soon be lost.'"
It's unclear when they will vote on the resolution.
Jeff Flake: Trump's tweets are "so vile and offensive"
Former Republican Sen. Jeff Flake responded to President Trump's tweets attacking progressive Democratic congressman, calling the remarks "vile and offensive."
The former Arizona lawmaker went on to say that "it is incumbent on Republicans to respond and condemn" Trump's comments, in which he falsely implied the congresswomen weren't natural-born American citizens.
Trump defends his racist attacks of US congresswomen
President Trump was just asked about his racist attacks on some progressive Democratic congresswomen.
A reporter at the White House asked, "Does it concern you that many people saw that tweet as racist and that white nationalist groups are finding common cause with you on that point?"
Here's how he responded:
"It doesn't concern me because many people agree with me. All I'm saying, they want to leave, they can leave. Now, it doesn't say leave forever. It says leave if you want."
Asked if his tweets were racist, Trump responds: "Not at all"
Asked if his tweets regarding progressive Democratic congresswomen were racist, President Trump said, "Not at all."
Here's what he said:
"Not at all. Not at all. If somebody has a problem with our country, if somebody doesn’t want to be in our country... let me tell you, if you look at her statements on Al Qaeda, did you see her statements on Al Qaeda? When you look at her statements about people — but what I’m going to do is I’m going to speak from right over here because there’s so many people here and this is really about economic development and how well our country is doing, but I’m going to discuss the issues."
Some background: Trump used racist language on Sunday to attack the Democratic congresswomen, falsely implying they weren't natural-born American citizens.
Trump did not name who he was attacking in Sunday's tirade, but earlier this week he referenced New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when the President was defending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
A group of Democrats, who are women of color and have been outspoken about Trump's immigration policies, last week condemned the conditions of border detention facilities. The group of women joining Ocasio-Cortez were Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.
Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born US citizens, while Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the US when she was young. Omar became a citizen in 2000 when she was 17 years old, according to the New York Times.
Republican congressman: Trump's tweets are "racist"
Rep. Will Hurd, a Republican from Texas, called President Trump's tweets attacking progressive Democratic congresswomen "racist."
In his tweet, Trump falsely implied the congresswomen weren't natural-born American citizens.
Hurd, the only black Republican in the House, called the President's tweets "racist" and urged Republicans to speak out.
“I think those tweets are racist, and xenophobic. They’re also inaccurate. The four women he’s referring to are actually citizens of the United States. Three of the four were born here. It’s also behavior that’s unbecoming of the leader of the free world. He should be talking about things that unite, not divide us. And also, I think politically it doesn’t help. While you had a civil war within the Democratic Party between the far left and the rest of the party, now they have circled the wagons and are starting to protect one another. We can disagree without being disagreeable. I don’t agree with many of the things that they’re talking about, or proposals that they’re putting forward. But that’s where the debate should be on, not these other issues.”
Watch the moment:
ACLU to challenge new asylum regulation: "We will sue swiftly"
The American Civil Liberties Union said it will challenge President Trump's new asylum rule.
The new regulation, filed by the departments of Justice and Homeland Security on Monday, would limit the ability of Central American migrants to claim asylum in the United States if they enter by land through Mexico.
In a statement released shortly after the announcement by the administration, the ACLU said they'd "sue swiftly."
"The Trump administration is trying to unilaterally reverse our country's legal and moral commitment to protect those fleeing danger. This new rule is patently unlawful and we will sue swiftly," said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the Immigrants' Rights Project of the ACLU, in a statement.
The rule is scheduled to publish Tuesday and should go into effect then.