President Trump said planned immigration raids began this weekend and resulted in the capture of many undocumented immigrants.

"People came into our country illegally," Trump said at the White House. "Many were felons. Many were convicted of crimes. Many, many were taken out on Sunday. You just didn't know about it."

Immigrant rights advocates across the United States told CNN they saw few signs over the weekend of the ICE raids that Trump administration officials had warned would begin Sunday.

Trump insisted the raids that did occur were successful.

Trump said he'd spoken to the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and that it was a "very successful day."

"But you didn't see a lot of it," Trump said. "I'm not sure they should be telling you, but it was a lot.