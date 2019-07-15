The latest on the Trump administration and the border
How Democratic congresswomen responded to Trump's racist tweets
Trump used racist language on Sunday to attack progressive Democratic congresswomen, falsely implying they weren't natural-born American citizens.
Trump did not name who he was attacking in Sunday's tirade. But a group of Democrats — who are women of color and have been outspoken about Trump's immigration policies — last week condemned the conditions of border detention facilities. The group consists of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley.
Here's how they responded:
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Rep. Ilhan Omar
Rep. Ayanna Pressley
Rep. Rashida Tlaib
Acting immigration chief: I don't have details on ICE raids
Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said Monday he did not know the details of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting undocumented immigrants despite speaking extensively on the matter in the days leading up to the widespread operation.
Cuccinelli had previously discussed the operation last week, but told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" Monday that he did "not have operational details" and said Matt Albence, the acting director of ICE, has not reported to him on how many arrests were made in the raids, which began on Sunday.
Asked by Camerota why he did not know the details of the raids, Cuccinelli said "presumably because operational details are kept contained within the agency executing the operation, as they should be."
Watch more:
Trump tweeted racist attacks on progressive Democratic congresswomen this weekend
President Trump used racist language on Sunday to attack progressive Democratic congresswomen, falsely implying they weren't natural-born American citizens.
Trump did not name who he was attacking in Sunday's tirade, but earlier this week he referenced New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when the President was defending House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
A group of Democrats, who are women of color and have been outspoken about Trump's immigration policies, last week condemned the conditions of border detention facilities. The group of women joining Ocasio-Cortez were Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.
Here are the facts: Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib and Pressley are natural-born US citizens, while Omar was born in Somalia and immigrated to the US when she was young. Omar became a citizen in 2000 when she was 17 years old, according to the New York Times
Read Trump's tweets:
Trump administration files regulation that could dramatically limit asylum claims
The Trump administration filed a regulation Monday that could dramatically limit the ability of Central American migrants to claim asylum if they enter the United States by land through Mexico, according to a document filed by the departments of Justice and Homeland Security in the Federal Register.
Here's part of what the document says:
The rule is scheduled to publish Tuesday and should go into effect then.
What this means: The regulation would prohibit migrants who have resided in a third country from seeking asylum in the US. It would, therefore, bar migrants transiting through Mexico from being able to claim asylum and as a result, drastically limit who's eligible for asylum. The regulation is an interim final rule, which allows the new restrictions to go into effect immediately.
It’s the latest attempt by the Trump administration to toughen the US asylum process and has the potential of affecting a large swath of migrants journeying to the US-Mexico border. CNN previously reported that President Donald Trump had been considering the regulation.