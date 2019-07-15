Acting Director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said Monday he did not know the details of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting undocumented immigrants despite speaking extensively on the matter in the days leading up to the widespread operation.

Cuccinelli had previously discussed the operation last week, but told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day" Monday that he did "not have operational details" and said Matt Albence, the acting director of ICE, has not reported to him on how many arrests were made in the raids, which began on Sunday.

Asked by Camerota why he did not know the details of the raids, Cuccinelli said "presumably because operational details are kept contained within the agency executing the operation, as they should be."

"In terms of details of the operation and specific results, those are not public yet and I don't expect operational details to become public on the front side of their execution," Cuccinelli said at one point.

