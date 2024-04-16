The jury of 12, along with six alternates, will be chosen from hundreds of New Yorkers after an exhaustive selection process that could stretch beyond the first week of the trial of former President Donald Trump.

Court officials expect about 500 new jurors to appear each day for the selection process. About 100 prospective jurors at a time will be brought into Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom to be vetted.

Here is the breakdown of what happened on Monday:

Just after 2:30 p.m., 96 prospective jurors were brought in for questioning and sworn in.

prospective jurors were brought in for questioning and sworn in. At least 50 were immediately excused after saying they could not be fair and impartial.

were immediately excused after saying they could not be fair and impartial. At least nine more prospective jurors were excused after raising their hand when asked whether they could not serve for any other reason. Those reasons were not disclosed.

Upon questioning:

Merchan called 18 New Yorkers to the jury box for questioning.

New Yorkers to the jury box for questioning. Ten were questioned by the end of the day. One person was dismissed after she said she had firmly held beliefs about Trump and another person was chosen for the jury box. Merchan excused another juror who said his child was getting married on June 8.

What's next: Around 32 potential jurors remained after Monday's session, according to a pool reporter in the courtroom. They included those who were already questioned and not excused along with those who still face questioning by Merchan on Tuesday.

Another panel of potential jurors will be brought in after the first group is completed, the judge said.

CNN's Laura Dolan contributed reporting to this post.