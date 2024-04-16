Former President Donald Trump is en route to the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection will continue for his hush money criminal trial.
Jury selection continues in Trump's historic hush money trial
By CNN's Kara Scannell, Lauren del Valle and Jeremy Herb in New York City
Trump's motorcade is on its way to court
There will be a Sandoval hearing this morning
Judge Juan Merchan will have a Sandoval hearing today at 9:30 a.m. ET.
About a Sandoval hearing: During a Sandoval hearing, a judge is asked whether previous bad acts can be brought up and the judge is expected to weigh the probative value versus prejudicial effect of doing so, according to CNN legal analyst Karen Friedman Agnifilo.
By the numbers: Where we stand with jury selection
The jury of 12, along with six alternates, will be chosen from hundreds of New Yorkers after an exhaustive selection process that could stretch beyond the first week of the trial of former President Donald Trump.
Court officials expect about 500 new jurors to appear each day for the selection process. About 100 prospective jurors at a time will be brought into Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom to be vetted.
Here is the breakdown of what happened on Monday:
- Just after 2:30 p.m., 96 prospective jurors were brought in for questioning and sworn in.
- At least 50 were immediately excused after saying they could not be fair and impartial.
- At least nine more prospective jurors were excused after raising their hand when asked whether they could not serve for any other reason. Those reasons were not disclosed.
Upon questioning:
- Merchan called 18 New Yorkers to the jury box for questioning.
- Ten were questioned by the end of the day. One person was dismissed after she said she had firmly held beliefs about Trump and another person was chosen for the jury box. Merchan excused another juror who said his child was getting married on June 8.
What's next: Around 32 potential jurors remained after Monday's session, according to a pool reporter in the courtroom. They included those who were already questioned and not excused along with those who still face questioning by Merchan on Tuesday.
Another panel of potential jurors will be brought in after the first group is completed, the judge said.
CNN's Laura Dolan contributed reporting to this post.
The key players in the New York hush money case
From CNN's Amy O'Kruk and Curt Merrill
Former President Donald Trump was first indicted in March 2023 by the Manhattan district attorney on state charges related to a hush money payment to an adult film star in 2016.
As the case goes to trial, catch up on the key people in the case below:
Today is a key deadline for Trump attorneys
Judge Juan Merchan gave Donald Trump's lawyers 24 hours to identify what exhibits they intend to use at the trial, after prosecutors allege the defense has stalled in providing prosecutors with the documents they want to use in their case.
"You have 24 hours," the judge said, telling Trump's team they are already in violation of an order he gave two months ago.
That means the attorneys must have an answer today.
These are the questions potential jurors could be asked
The jury of 12, along with six alternates, will be chosen from hundreds of New Yorkers after an exhaustive jury selection process that could stretch beyond the first week of the trial.
Court officials expect about 500 new jurors to appear each day to be available for the selection process. About 100 prospective jurors at a time will be brought into Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom to be vetted.
The judge released the questionnaire that will be presented to potential jurors, which contains multiple questions that could signal political views to the lawyers on both sides.
Here's what potential jurors could be asked about:
- News consumption.
- Affiliations with groups like the Proud Boys, QAnon and Antifa.
- Whether they or anyone in their circle attended a Trump rally or an anti-Trump event.
- If they’ve ever read books or listened to podcasts from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and a key witness for the district attorney.
- If they’ve read any of Trump’s own books.
- If they have views on whether a former president can be charged in state court.
- If they have views on how Trump is being treated in this case.
Why does this matter: The questions will be used for the judge to strike jurors at the outset, if they don’t believe they can render a verdict fairly. They will also be used by lawyers for both sides to strike jurors for any reason — a key part of the jury selection process.
Here's what happened inside the courtroom on the first day of Donald Trump's trial
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Donald Trump has been inside a half-dozen courthouses over the past year, but he had a new experience walking into a downtown Manhattan courtroom Monday morning: a half-empty room.
The former president slowly walked through the cavernous and dingy courtroom, past six empty rows of benches – set aside for prospective jurors – giving a quick glance to the six reporters sitting in the back row before sauntering to the front of the room and taking his seat at the defense table.
The vacant rows served as a reminder to Trump that he’s in a different setting now that he’s a criminal defendant for the first time. By the afternoon, the courtroom was packed full with 96 jurors – some of whom may be on the jury who will hear the hush money trial against the Republican presumptive presidential nominee.
Trump only spoke three times during Monday’s session, acknowledging to the judge he understood his rights as a criminal defendant. Throughout the day Trump often engaged with his attorneys, whispering to them and sharing notes as they debated motions with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
Trump also sat back at times and closed his eyes as Judge Juan Merchan slogged through the jury pool and asked up to 42 questions of each prospective juror.
While Trump didn’t have a platform inside the courtroom, he didn’t take long to make his feelings known when he left for the day, speaking to the camera right outside the courtroom after pulling out his iPhone from his suit pocket and handing it to an aide.
“It looks like the judge does not allow me to escape this scam. It’s a scam,” Trump said, complaining that the judge said he could not attend next week’s Supreme Court arguments on presidential immunity and his son’s graduation, though Merchan did not rule one way or the other on whether Trump would be excused for the graduation.
Catch up on what happened during the first day of the historic hush money trial against Donald Trump
From CNN staff
Lawyers on both sides are working to select a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates in the hush money trial against former President Donald Trump.
On Monday, 96 prospective jurors were brought into Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom to be vetted. More than half were excused after saying they couldn't be fair and impartial, and at least nine others were excused after raising their hand when Merchan asked whether they could not serve for any other reason.
Before the selection process began, Merchan made several rulings on evidence that could be included in the trial.
How the process will work:
- Potential jurors will complete a questionnaire created by the judge with input from the attorneys for Trump and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.
- If the potential jurors make it into the jury box, they’ll read their answers out loud. The attorneys and the judge can then ask follow-up questions to further vet them for possible conflicts or biases.
- Eighteen potential jurors were called into the jury box Monday. Merchan questioned nine people before court ended for the day. One person was dismissed after she said she had firmly held beliefs about Trump. Merchan excused another juror who said his child was getting married on June 8.
- The judge can dismiss prospective jurors for cause. Prosecutors and Trump’s defense team will also get 10 peremptory strikes they can use to remove a juror from the pool, no questions asked.
- The identities of the jurors will remain anonymous but will be known to the attorneys on both sides.