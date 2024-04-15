Trump entered into a mostly empty courtroom just after 9:30 a.m., He turned to look to the reporters to his right before walking to the defense table with his attorneys.
Jury selection to begin in Trump's historic hush money trial
By Kara Scannell, Jeremy Herb, Maureen Chowdhury and Kaanita Iyer, CNN
Trump has entered the courtroom
Trump speaks to reporters ahead of trial
Former President Donald Trump spoke briefly to reporters ahead of entering the courtroom.
Trump claimed the trial is a "persecution," adding that it "is an assault on America."
"Nobody has ever seen anything like it," he said.
Prosecutors are in the courtroom
From CNN staff
Prosecutors Susan Hoffinger, Joshua Steinglass and Matthew Colangelo have arrived in the courtroom.
Approximately a dozen prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office are in the courtroom. District Attorney Alvin Bragg is not here yet.
The key players in the New York hush money case
From CNN's Amy O'Kruk and Curt Merrill
Former President Donald Trump was first indicted in March 2023 by the Manhattan district attorney on state charges related to a hush money payment to an adult film star in 2016.
Now the case is going to trial. Catch up on the key people in the case below:
These are the questions potential jurors could be asked
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Former President Donald Trump will sit before a jury in New York for his hush money criminal trial. The jury of 12, along with six alternates, will be chosen from hundreds of New Yorkers after an exhaustive jury selection process that could stretch beyond the first week of the trial.
The judge released the questionnaire that will be presented to potential jurors, which contains multiple questions that could signal political views to the lawyers on both sides.
Here's what potential jurors could be asked about:
- News consumption.
- Affiliations with groups like the Proud Boys, QAnon and Antifa.
- Whether they or anyone in their circle attended a Trump rally or an anti-Trump event.
- If they’ve ever read books or listened to podcasts from Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and a key witness for the district attorney.
- If they’ve read any of Trump’s own books.
- If they have views on whether a former president can be charged in state court.
- If they have views on how Trump is being treated in this case.
Why does this matter: The questions will be used for the judge to strike jurors at the outset, if they don’t believe they can render a verdict fairly. They will also be used by lawyers for both sides to strike jurors for any reason — a key part of the jury selection process.
NOW: Trump's motorcade arrives at Manhattan court for historic criminal trial
From CNN staff
Former President Donald Trump's motorcade has arrived at the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection will begin for his hush money criminal trial.
He's the first former president to go on trial for criminal charges.
How jury selection will unfold: Court officials expect about 500 new jurors to appear each day beginning Monday to be available for the selection process, though some of those people will also be pulled to other cases in the court system.
As in any state criminal court case in the county, the pool will be limited to people who live in Manhattan. About 100 prospective jurors at a time will be brought into Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom to be vetted.
Twelve jurors will make up the panel that will ultimately consider the 34 counts of falsifying business records against Trump. Six alternates will also hear the case in case a juror on the main panel needs to be replaced.
NOW: Trump is on his way to court
Form CNN staff
Donald Trump’s motorcade has departed Trump Tower, heading toward criminal court in lower Manhattan where he will make history as the first former president to go on trial for criminal charges.
Despite a blitz of last-minute attempts to derail the trial, jury selection is expected to get underway and will continue until a panel of 12 New Yorkers and six alternates are seated, a process that could take at least a week.
Why picking a jury in Trump’s hush money trial is a big challenge
From CNN's Jeremy Herb
Choosing a jury for Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial in New York will be no easy task when the defendant is a former president who has been at the center of the US political world for nearly 10 years now and a figure in the New York tabloids going back decades.
The jury of 12, along with six alternates, will be chosen from hundreds of New Yorkers after an exhaustive jury selection process that could stretch beyond the first week of the trial.
“The problem for both Donald Trump’s attorneys and the prosecution’s attorneys is they’ve got to figure out how to pick a jury for the case who are neutral — and good luck,” said Steve Tuholski, a partner at Delphi Litigation Strategies who works on witness training and jury selection. “I can’t imagine there are many people, especially in New York, that haven’t made up their mind one way or the other about whether he’s a snake or the Messiah. There doesn’t seem to be a middle ground.”
What Trump attorneys would be looking for: They will be looking for jurors who are sympathetic to Trump, of course — but also for anyone who might be an “independent thinker,” willing to stand alone and let a jury hang, said Karen Friedman Agnifilo, a CNN legal analyst and former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office. A unanimous verdict is required for conviction.
What the District Attorney's office would look for: They will be trying to find jurors who are productive, constructive people who have to make decisions regularly and are capable of judging credibility, Agniflio said, criteria that could cover both office managers as well as parents.
CNN’s Kara Scannell, Kristen Holmes and Lauren Del Valle contributed reporting.
Key things to know about the charges against Trump and the penalty
From CNN's Kara Scannell, Jeremy Herb, Lauren del Valle, Julian Cummings, and Laura Dolan
Donald Trump has faced three civil trials in New York since he left the White House, but this is the first time he faces possible jail time.
The former president is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree, stemming from reimbursements made to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen for hush money payments he made before the 2016 election to an adult film star alleging an affair with Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair with Stormy Daniels.
Each count represents a separate instance of the alleged misconduct, pointing to different business records associated with a series of repayments to Cohen (ledger entries, checks, stubs, invoices, etc.) that were allegedly falsified to conceal his criminal conduct.
Penalty: The maximum penalty for each count is four years in state prison. However, the judge has discretion on how long any sentence should be and whether to allow any sentences to be served consecutively. He could also sentence Trump to probation.
New York caps sentencing for this type of felony at 20 years.
A president has no authority to pardon state crimes.