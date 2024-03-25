Audio
Trump faces hush money case hearing and massive civil fraud bond deadline

By Dan Berman

Updated 8:15 a.m. ET, March 25, 2024
1 min ago

Trump faces a Monday deadline to secure a multimillion-dollar bond. Here's what happens if he doesn't get it

From CNN's Mark Morales

Donald Trump’s legal team and the New York Attorney General’s office are working hard ahead of the former president’s Monday’s deadline to secure a bond for the multimillion-dollar civil fraud judgment against him.

Trump personally owes over $454 million stemming from the ruling made by Judge Arthur Engoron back in February. The figure balloons up to $463.9 million when including the money owed from his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., the Trump Organization and the interest that was accrued as of the date of the ruling.

Experts who spoke to CNN say Attorney General Letitia James and her staff should be poised to start the complicated legal maze of seizing Trump’s assets if the former president does not secure the bonds needed to cover Engoron’s ruling as he appeals. Assets, such as buildings, houses, cars, helicopters and his plane, are in play. The main focus could be on his bank accounts, which experts say will be easier to take hold of, and properties, which would be more difficult.

Trump has asked a state appeals court to allow him to post a smaller bond – or none at all – claiming he would face irreparable harm if he were forced to sell properties at a fire sale that can’t be undone if he ultimately wins his appeal. The court has not yet ruled.

Seizing bank accounts and cash: In theory, officials can begin the complicated legal process of taking his assets, barring any other strategic legal maneuvering from state prosecutors and countering from Trump’s legal team. Officials will have to weigh what assets they want to take, whether it’s his bank accounts or his properties. Experts think the first action should be seizing his bank accounts.

“The banks are the easiest part, they’ll receive the judgment from the Attorney General — the court order — then the banks will enforce,” said attorney Peter Katz, a former federal prosecutor at the Eastern District of New York who has handled fraud cases. “They take the funds from the account and put it in the attorney general’s accounts. The other stuff is a little more challenging.”

Read more about how the process could play out.

2 min ago

What to know about the judge presiding over today's hush money case hearing

From CNN's Sydney Kashiwagi

Judge Juan Merchan is photographed in his chambers in New York on March 14.
Judge Juan Merchan is photographed in his chambers in New York on March 14. Seth Wenig/AP

Donald Trump will face a seasoned judge at the hearing today who is no stranger to the former president’s orbit.

Judge Juan Merchan has sentenced Trump’s close confidant Allen Weisselberg to prison, presided over the Trump Organization tax fraud trial and overseen former adviser Steve Bannon’s criminal fraud case.

Merchan has been described by observers as a “tough” judge, yet one who is fair, no matter who is before him.

Here's what to know:

Merchan launched his legal career in 1994 when he started off as an assistant district attorney in the trial division in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Several years later, he moved on to the state attorney general’s office, where he worked on cases in Long Island.

In 2006, New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, then a Republican, appointed Merchan to Family Court in the Bronx, and Democratic Gov. David Paterson appointed him to the New York State Court of Claims in 2009, the same year he began serving as an acting New York Supreme Court Judge.

Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Merchan emigrated to the United States at the age of 6 and grew up in the New York City neighborhood of Jackson Heights, Queens, according to a New York Times profile of the judge. He was the first in his family to go to college.

Merchan initially studied business at Baruch College in New York before he dropped out of school to go work only to return several years later to finish school so that he could get his law degree, the Times reported.

He eventually received his law degree from Hofstra University.

7 min ago

Trump’s hush money trial was set to begin today. Here's what to know about the hearing happening instead 

From CNN's Jeremy Herb and Kara Scannell

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16.
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s first criminal trial was supposed to begin Monday. Instead, his lawyers will get the chance to argue for a lengthy postponement and even a dismissal of the charges.

Judge Juan Merchan is holding a pre-trial hearing in New York on Monday to discuss the discovery issues that led to the delay of the trial on charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney related to hush money payments until at least the middle of next month.

Here’s what to know ahead of today's hearing:

What happened? The trial was postponed and Monday’s hearing was ordered after more than 100,000 new documents were turned over by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, related to the 2018 prosecution of Trump’s former lawyer Cohen, who is a key witness in the case. Trump’s lawyers say the new information is potentially exculpatory for the former president and they need at least 90 days to properly review the new material – a delay that fits with the former president’s overall efforts to delay all four criminal trials he’s facing until after the November election. Merchan said the trial postponement would be 30 days from the date of his letter, March 15, meaning the earliest the trial could start is April 15. The judge made clear that the hearing would only focus on the document production from the Southern District of New York, and not other issues such as the complaint from Trump’s lawyers that a new documentary about Daniels was intended to be released close to the start of trial to prejudice the jury pool.

What are the documents? The documents in question relate to the 2018 federal investigation into Cohen that led to charges on campaign finance violations and tax evasion. The bulk of the documents include records relied upon to obtain search warrants for Cohen’s devices and homes, including bank records. The US attorney’s office also turned over 30,000 pages related to documents seized from five iPhones and email accounts associated with Cohen. In addition, prosecutors said the US attorney’s office turned over FBI interview notes from special counsel Robert Mueller’s interviews with Cohen, which the office only received in December as a result of Freedom of Information Act litigation. In all, more than 200,000 pages of records this month were handed over.

Why were the documents turned over so late? Trump’s attorneys and prosecutors are pointing fingers at one another over the reason the US attorney’s office did not turn over tens of thousands of documents until this month. Trump’s team alleged that the district attorney was trying to hide exculpatory evidence ahead of the trial, and that the US attorney’s office only turned it over following a January subpoena from Trump’s attorneys. But the district attorney says that Trump’s attorneys are to blame for the delay. Prosecutors argue that Trump’s attorneys raised no issues with the document production made in July 2023 until six months later with the January subpoena.

18 min ago

What the Manhattan district attorney has said since DOJ turned over thousands of documents

From CNN's Kara Scannell and Jeremy Herb

Manhattan prosecutors say fewer than 270 documents recently turned over to Donald Trump by federal authorities are new and relevant to the criminal case involving hush money payments and no further delay to the trial is warranted.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office also told the judge that no sanctions were warranted and placed the blame on Trump’s lawyers for the late disclosure of records from the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

Trump asked Judge Juan Merchan to dismiss the indictment and delay the trial for 90 days, alleging prosecutors withheld information from them involving the federal prosecution of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer and a key witness for the state.

In a series of filings Thursday, the district attorney’s office accused Trump’s lawyers of trying to allege a “grab-bag of meritless discovery arguments in the latest of a long series of attempts to evade responsibility for the conduct charged in the indictment.”

“Defense counsel has likewise stretched the boundaries of zealous advocacy in this case,” the district attorney wrote.

“Defendant’s motion and subsequent filings are a transparent attempt to shift the focus away from his own criminal conduct by pursuing remedies to which he is not entitled, including dismissal, a lengthy adjournment, and preclusion of evidence,” the district attorney added.