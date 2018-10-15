President Trump visits Florida after Hurricane MichaelBy Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
President Trump has landed in Florida
Air Force One just touched down at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to visit areas hard hit by Hurricane Michael to survey damage and meet with officials.
Trump tweeted this morning that they'll also visit Georgia.
Trump's on his way to visit areas hit by Hurricane Michael. Here's what it's like there.
From CNN's Susannah Cullinane and Holly Yan
It's been five days since Hurricane Michael hit. Here's the latest on the disaster and the recovery efforts:
- Search crews are sifting precariously through heavy rubble in Mexico Beach, Florida, in search of about 30 to 35 missing people, the city's police chief said.
- With dozens of people still unaccounted for, the prevailing fear is that the death toll might rise. The ferocious hurricane has already killed 18 people in four states.
- Across the southeast, more than 250,000 are still without power Monday morning, unable to fend off the stifling heat.
- Drivers are lining up for hours to get fuel.
- Residents in the hardest- hit areas are relying on airdropped food and water to survive.
More than 200,000 customers are still without power
President Trump and the first lady are on their way south to survey areas hard hit by Hurricane Michael. Meanwhile, thousands are still in the dark.
At least 237,834 customers across four states are still without power as of 9:30 a.m. ET Monday due to Hurricane Michael according to multiple utility websites.
Here's the full breakdown:
- Florida: 168,589, according to Florida SERT
- North Carolina: 34,358, according to energy providers Duke Energy and Dominion Energy
- Georgia: 15,101, according to Georgia Power
- Virginia: 19,786 according to Dominion Energy
Trump is heading to Florida and Georgia today
President Trump tweeted about about his visit to areas hit by Hurricane Michael, saying he and the first lady would head to both Florida and Georgia today to meet with officials and first responders.
Here's his message: