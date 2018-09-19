President Trump just arrived at a Baptist church in New Bern, North Carolina, where he was greeted by the local pastor.

Trump is expected to tour areas where relief centers are staged.

The President's motorcade arrived in New Bern after rolling along North Carolina 70 East. They passed by spectators, peppered down the route, who watched and took photos as they drove by.

Some shops appeared to be open, but several trees were downed. The nearby Neuse River appeared to be still higher than normal.