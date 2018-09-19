President Trump visits the Carolinas after FlorenceBy Meg Wagner, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
Our live coverage of President Trump’s visit to the Carolinas after Hurricane Florence has concluded, but you can read more on the aftermath here.
Trump leaves South Carolina after a day touring hurricane-damaged areas
After a day-long tour of the areas in the Carolinas hit by Hurricane Florence, President Trump has boarded Air Force One and is heading back to the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
He is expected to return to the White House Wednesday evening.
Trump to South Carolina: I'm with you
At a briefing in Conway, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster thanked President Trump for coming, and warned that the danger was not yet over.
“We have not had a disaster like this before,” McMaster said. “The rain and the water that you see out there now is just the beginning. The worst is yet to come.”
President Trump also warned that the flooding would likely continue, noting that "you've broken all records -- this is going to add 4, 5, 6 feet of water all over the state."
The President praised the “absolutely incredible” response efforts and coordination, and promised his support in the "exciting" rebuilding process.
Trump tours Conway, SC, and tells people there they'll be okay
From CNN's Nick Valencia and Betsy Klein
President Trump was greeted by South Carolina governor Henry McMaster as he arrived in the South Carolina city of Conway, where he will survey the damage left by Hurricane Florence.
Trump walked up to a crowd of people, greeting them and saying, 'You're gonna be all right.' Many of them thanked him for coming.
Conway City Administrator Adam Emrick told CNN that the danger had not yet passed, and that floodwaters could rise again as early as Friday.
"We are cautioning everyone not to be over confident. The water is going to come back up," Emrick said.
Earlier today, President Trump helped distribute food and meet residents in New Bern, North Carolina. He is expected to return to the White House Wednesday evening.
Trump met residents, handed out food in North Carolina church
After receiving a hurricane briefing in North Carolina, President Trump visited the Temple Baptist Church, which is doubling as a distribution center in the coastal city of New Bern.
"How's the house?" President Trump asked as he handed out meals to those in need.
One boy, who wore a hat that read, "Tucker," asked for a hug, and the President happily obliged.
Trump lands in South Carolina
President Trump just landed at Conway-Horry County airport in Conway, South Carolina, for the second half of his tour of the damage left by Hurricane Florence.
The White House hasn't released where he's headed now, so stay tuned.
North Carolina governor: Our state is hurting
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said his state is still working to recover, and officials continue to work on getting people safe and reopening roads.
“We are a state that is hurting,” Cooper said on Wednesday.
He added that people are "stunned at the breadth of damage that has been done.”
By the numbers, Cooper said:
- North Carolina has 13 rivers at major flood stage.
- About 7,800 people are in shelters.
- Close to 200,000 customers are still without power
The waters are receding in South Carolina, but they could come back later this week
From CNN's Nick Valencia
Adam Emrick, the city administrator of Conway, South Carolina, said floodwaters in the city are subsiding — but they could come back.
Emrick said the water has gone down so much that some residents who had to be rescued from flooding were able to briefly return home. But it may be a short reprieve
"The water is subsiding right now to the point where they have been able to go back in and collect their belongings, what’s left, before the waters start to rise again. We are worried about Friday," he said
There have been no reports of injuries during the flooding, but officials have not yet been able to assess damage.
Water in this South Carolina city could crest next week
From CNN's Nick Valencia
Water in Conway, South Carolina, won't reach its highest levels until next week, officials said.
“We are hearing that the water may not crest until Tuesday or Wednesday. It won’t reach the highest model until next week,” spokesperson for the city of Conway Taylor Newell said.
“We had some flash floods. The water is now receding from those flash floods, but we expect more flooding in the next few days,” Newell added.
The city is preparing for flooding worse than it saw in 2016, when Hurricane Matthew hit.
“The flooding is expected to be four feet higher than Matthew was in Conway,” Newell said “There are areas that weren’t impacted during Matthew that will be impacted this time around.”