At a briefing in Conway, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster thanked President Trump for coming, and warned that the danger was not yet over.

“We have not had a disaster like this before,” McMaster said. “The rain and the water that you see out there now is just the beginning. The worst is yet to come.”

President Trump also warned that the flooding would likely continue, noting that "you've broken all records -- this is going to add 4, 5, 6 feet of water all over the state."

The President praised the “absolutely incredible” response efforts and coordination, and promised his support in the "exciting" rebuilding process.