President Trump lauded emergency workers in North Carolina during a visit to the storm-impacted region on Wednesday as he predicted a costly clean up.

"The job you’ve done has been incredible," Trump said inside an airplane hangar in North Carolina. "They’re talking about it all over the world."

"Unfortunately, the money will be a lot but it's going to come," he said later, vowing a robust federal response to the storm.

He told those who lost loved ones the country was in mourning.

"America grieves with you and our hearts break for you. God bless you. We will never forget your loss," Trump said. "To all those impacted by this terrible storm, our entire American family is with you and ready to help. You will recover."