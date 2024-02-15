Audio
1 min ago

Willis could be disqualified from Trump case if she financially gained from relationship with top prosecutor

From CNN's Holmes Lybrand, Zachary Cohen, Nick Valencia and Jason Morris

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears before Judge Scott McAfee for a hearing in the 2020 Georgia election interference case at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. 
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears before Judge Scott McAfee for a hearing in the 2020 Georgia election interference case at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.  Dennis Byron/Pool/Getty Images

The judge presiding over the Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump and several co-defendants said Monday that the district attorney who brought the case could be disqualified if she financially benefitted from a personal relationship with her lead prosecutor on the case.

The hearing set for Thursday is on motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis based on allegations that she and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired, engaged in an improper romantic relationship that amounted to a conflict of interest. Trump and his co-defendants are also seeking to get the entire case dismissed.

“I think it’s clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or an appearance of one,” Judge Scott McAfee said on Monday.

The district attorney's lawyer, Anna Cross, attacked the motions to dismiss the case.

“The defense is not bringing you facts, the defense is not bringing you law, the defense is bringing you gossip,” Cross said. “The court should not condone that practice.”

Willis could also be required to testify, the judge said, noting that the defense attorneys have “established a good faith basis for relevance.”

A defense attorney for one of the defendants in the case, Mike Roman, has subpoenaed Willis and several of her staff to testify during Thursday’s hearing.

While McAfee said Willis may not be the first witness called on Thursday, he did not rule out the possibility of Willis taking the stand.

Willis had sought to quash subpoenas.

32 min ago

Trump will attend New York hush money hearing Thursday, lawyer says

From CNN's Kristen Holmes, Zachary Cohen, Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. 
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City.  Seth Wenig/Pool/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend Thursday’s hearing in the New York hush money criminal case, according to Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead attorney for the Georgia election subversion case.

Trump had considered traveling to Georgia on Thursday for a hearing in the criminal case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis but is now planning to attend the hearing in New York, multiple sources familiar with the matter said.

Both hearings are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Initially, Trump was intrigued by the idea of traveling to Georgia if Willis was forced to take the stand and answer questions under oath about allegations she engaged in an improper romantic relationship with her top deputy, Nathan Wade, one of the sources told CNN.

On Monday, a judge did not rule out the possibility that Willis would have to testify but made clear that it is contingent on what other witnesses say first.

Trump’s advisers made the case that the New York hearing is more important as it is a criminal case that directly impacts him, according to a source familiar with internal discussions.

32 min ago

Here's what you need to know about the Georgia election subversion case

From CNN staff

Former President Donald Trump arrives outside of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, August 24, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump arrives outside of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Will Lanzoni/CNN

An Atlanta-based grand jury on August 14 indicted Donald Trump and 18 others on state charges stemming from their alleged efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 electoral defeat.

Four people have pleaded guilty.

The historic indictment is the fourth criminal case that Trump is facing.

The charges, brought in a sweeping investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, cover some of the most overt efforts by the former president and his allies to meddle in the 2020 presidential election.

Unlike the election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith, Willis’ case will be insulated if Trump is reelected in 2024; he will not be able to pardon himself or his allies of any state law convictions, nor will he be able to order the state-level prosecutors to withdraw the charges.

Trump pleaded not guilty via a court filing, waiving an in-court appearance as allowed by Georgia law.

Read more about the key evidence and charges in the election subversion case.