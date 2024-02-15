Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears before Judge Scott McAfee for a hearing in the 2020 Georgia election interference case at the Fulton County Courthouse on November 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Dennis Byron/Pool/Getty Images

The judge presiding over the Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump and several co-defendants said Monday that the district attorney who brought the case could be disqualified if she financially benefitted from a personal relationship with her lead prosecutor on the case.

The hearing set for Thursday is on motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis based on allegations that she and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she hired, engaged in an improper romantic relationship that amounted to a conflict of interest. Trump and his co-defendants are also seeking to get the entire case dismissed.

“I think it’s clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or an appearance of one,” Judge Scott McAfee said on Monday.

The district attorney's lawyer, Anna Cross, attacked the motions to dismiss the case.

“The defense is not bringing you facts, the defense is not bringing you law, the defense is bringing you gossip,” Cross said. “The court should not condone that practice.”

Willis could also be required to testify, the judge said, noting that the defense attorneys have “established a good faith basis for relevance.”

A defense attorney for one of the defendants in the case, Mike Roman, has subpoenaed Willis and several of her staff to testify during Thursday’s hearing.

While McAfee said Willis may not be the first witness called on Thursday, he did not rule out the possibility of Willis taking the stand.

Willis had sought to quash subpoenas.