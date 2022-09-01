Audio
Hearing on Trump's special master bid to review Mar-a-Lago docs

By Tierney Sneed, Kara Scannell, Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Elise Hammond and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 10:19 AM ET, Thu September 1, 2022
7 min ago

Key things to know about the Trump-appointed judge who is leading today's hearing 

From CNN's Devan Cole

Aileen Cannon appears virtually before the Senate Judiciary Committee in July 2020.
Former President Donald Trump's request for a "special master" to oversee the review of evidence gathered in the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate has thrust one of his own judicial appointees into the middle of his latest legal and political drama.

District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Southern District of Florida, who was nominated by Trump to the bench in 2020, is handling the former President's request for the special master, a third-party attorney who would filter out privileged material seized in the search.

Cannon has put both Trump's team and the Justice Department on notice that she had a "preliminary intent" to appoint a special master, though she cautioned that it should not be construed as her final decision on the matter. A hearing is set for Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

She was nominated to her post by Trump in May 2020 and the Senate confirmed her by a vote of 56-21 just days after the presidential election.

Prior to taking office, Cannon served as an assistant US attorney in Florida, where she worked in the Major Crimes Division and as an appellate attorney, according to written answers she gave to the Senate during her confirmation process.

Following graduation from University of Michigan Law School, Cannon clerked for a federal judge and later practiced law at a firm in Washington, DC, where she handled a range of cases, including some related to "government investigations," according to her statements given to the Senate in 2020.

Before fielding questions at a confirmation hearing with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Cannon, whose mother fled communist Cuba, thanked members of her family and shared the impact of their experience on her on life.

Already, Cannon is facing some criticism for how she's handled the Trump case. Last week, she identified several shortcomings in Trump's initial request for more oversight for the FBI's review of the evidence seized and asked him to elaborate on the ask. Though his new response filed on Friday appeared to fall short of the elaboration she was seeking, observers have argued that she was being overly generous when she essentially gave his team a second chance to ask for the special master.

27 min ago

Trump’s new attorney enters appearance in case hours before hearing

From CNN's Tierney Sneed in West Palm Beach, Florida

Hours before a federal judge hears arguments on former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to review evidence from the Mar-a-Lago search, the latest addition to Trump's legal team, former Florida solicitor general Chris Kise, entered his appearance in the case. 

Krise was added to Trump's legal team after the special master lawsuit got off to a rocky start, with his lawyers running into procedural issues in getting filings on the docket and the judge indicating last week that their initial motion lacked key legal elements that had to be filed last Friday in a supplemental. 

For weeks, Trump had been searching for an attorney with experience in Florida to add to his team but had struggled to find someone. Kise has argued four cases before the Supreme Court and worked on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' transition team, playing a key role in DeSantis' attacks on Andrew Gillum in their race. 

33 min ago

Here's what to watch for at Thursday's hearing in Trump's bid for a special master

From CNN's Tierney Sneed

After an explosive court brief and picture of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, the Justice Department will argue in court Thursday against a request by former President Donald Trump that a so-called special master be appointed to review the evidence the FBI seized at his Florida resort last month.

Here is what to watch at Thursday's 1 p.m. ET hearing:

How sharply does DOJ go after Trump's spin?

Given that Trump suggested Wednesday that it was the government that was being misleading (though he didn't say how), prosecutors may be even more direct in how they rebuke the former president's allegations.

How are the dynamics on Trump team playing out?

Thursday's hearing marks the first time Trump's lawyers will argue in court about the search. Trump never sought to formally intervene in the separate court fight that played out before a magistrate judge over releasing certain warrant documents.

With Tuesday's filing, the DOJ made public an attestation that Trump attorney Christina Bobb signed to certify that classified materials subpoenaed from Trump in June had been diligently searched for and produced to the FBI. That the FBI found 100 more classified documents in the search in August called 'into serious question" her representations in the attestation.

Does the judge recalibrate her approach?

US District Judge Aileen Cannon's move to preliminarily announce she was likely to appoint the special master raised eyebrows among outside observers. But Trump's request glossed over several legal questions around the request. Additionally, the DOJ told the judge that the materials that had been cleared by the DOJ's internal filter team had already been handed to the case investigators.

If the judge grants the special master review, what does it look like?

Prosecutors told the judge Tuesday that if she was to grant the Trump request, they'd ask for certain conditions for how the special master process would work.

  • They asked for its role to be limited to attorney-client privilege claims and that the process for appealing their decisions to the court be expedited.
  • The special master must have a certain level of security clearance if they were going to be reviewing classified materials in the role.

22 min ago

How Trump responded in court to the DOJ's filing about the Mar-a-Lago investigation 

From CNN's Marshall Cohen

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in New York on August 10. (James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images/File)

Former President Donald Trump formally responded in court Wednesday to the Justice Department’s blockbuster filing on Tuesday night, which revealed new details about the Mar-a-Lago investigation.  

Trump’s new filing is his platform to formally respond to prosecutors’ assertions that members of his team engaged in “obstructive conduct” by concealing documents at his resort and by providing untrue information to investigators about how many classified documents remained on-site.  

The dueling court filings are in a civil lawsuit that Trump filed earlier this month, as part of his attempt to get a “special master” appointed to review documents that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. Federal prosecutors oppose this request, claim it would impede the ongoing criminal investigation and the intel community’s review of any national security risks, and want the suit dismissed. 

What's next: Now that both sides have filed their responses, the stage is set for a high-stakes court hearing on Thursday in West Palm Beach, Florida. Federal Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, is presiding over the case and has previously signaled her “preliminary intent” to name a special master, though her decision isn’t final. 