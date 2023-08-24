Audio
Audio
Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Russia's war in Ukraine

live news

Live

Trump to surrender in Atlanta

live news

Live

Highlights from GOP debate

Live Updates

Trump to surrender in Georgia election subversion case

By Leinz Vales and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 9:21 a.m. ET, August 24, 2023
6 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

These are the 19 people charged in the Georgia 2020 election interference case

From CNN's Marshall Cohen and Devan Cole

Top row, left to right: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis,
Top row, left to right: Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis, (Photo illustration by Alberto Mier/CNN)

An Atlanta-based grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants on state charges last week stemming from their efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 electoral defeat in the Peach State.

They defendants have until noon ET Friday to voluntarily surrender to authorities, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said last week.

Here are the 19 people charged in the Georgia case, according to the indictment:

  • Donald Trump, former US president
  • Rudy Giuliani, Trump lawyer
  • Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff
  • John Eastman, Trump lawyer
  • Kenneth Chesebro, pro-Trump lawyer
  • Jeffrey Clark, top Justice Department official
  • Jenna Ellis, Trump campaign lawyer
  • Robert Cheeley, lawyer who promoted fraud claims
  • Mike Roman, Trump campaign official
  • David Shafer, Georgia GOP chair and fake elector
  • Shawn Still, fake GOP elector
  • Stephen Lee, pastor tied to intimidation of election workers
  • Harrison Floyd, leader of Black Voices for Trump
  • Trevian Kutti, publicist tied to intimidation of election workers
  • Sidney Powell, Trump campaign lawyer
  • Cathy Latham, fake GOP elector tied to Coffee County breach
  • Scott Hall, tied to Coffee County election system breach
  • Misty Hampton, Coffee County elections supervisor
  • Ray Smith, Trump campaign attorney

Read more here.

28 min ago

Trump shakes up Georgia legal team ahead of surrender

From CNN's Kristen Holmes

Drew Findling poses for a photo in Atlanta in February.
Drew Findling poses for a photo in Atlanta in February. Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has replaced his top Georgia lawyer ahead of his surrender Thursday evening, sources tell CNN.

Drew Findling, the lawyer who has led Trump’s defense in Georgia, is being replaced by Steven Sadow, an Atlanta-based attorney whose website profile describes him as a “special counsel for white collar and high profile defense.”

Sadow confirmed this appointment in a statement, and said the former President "should never have been indicted."

"He is innocent of all the charges brought against him,” the statement read. “We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open minded jury finding the President not guilty. Prosecutions intended to advance or serve the ambitions and careers of political opponents of the President have no place in our justice system.”

A Trump source indicated that this was not about Findling’s performance while another familiar with Sadow called him the “best criminal defense attorney in Georgia.”

In 2021, Sadow criticized RICO charges as a way for prosecutors to introduce evidence that would otherwise not be admissible during an interview about the potential charges Trump faced in Georgia.

28 min ago

House Judiciary Committee likely to initiate inquiry into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis

From CNN's Annie Grayer and Melanie Zanona

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis arrives for a press conference at the Fulton County Government Center in Atlanta on August 14.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis arrives for a press conference at the Fulton County Government Center in Atlanta on August 14. John Bazemore/AP

The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee is expected to open a congressional investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as soon as Thursday, a source tells CNN – the same day former President Donald Trump is slated to surrender at the county jail after being charged for participating in schemes to meddle with Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The committee is expected to ask Willis whether she was coordinating with the Justice Department, which has indicted Trump twice in two separate cases, or used federal dollars to complete her investigation that culminated in the fourth indictment of Trump, the source added. The anticipated questions from Republicans about whether Willis used federal funding in her state-level investigation mirrors the same line of inquiry that Republicans used to probe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who indicted Trump in New York for falsifying business records to cover up an alleged hush money scheme.

Meanwhile, Georgia Republicans could launch their own state-level investigation into Willis’ probe, according to GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who has spoken to top officials in the state about a potential probe. She has also been pushing for a congressional-led inquiry into Willis, who has previously dismissed GOP accusations accusing her of being partisan and consistently defended her investigation.

“I’m going to be talking to (House Judiciary Chair) Jim Jordan, (House Oversight Chair) Jamie Comer, and I’d like to also ask (Speaker) Kevin McCarthy his thoughts on looking at doing an investigation if there is a collaboration or conspiracy of any kind between the Department of Justice and Jack Smith’s special counsel’s office with the state DA’s,” Greene told CNN. “So, I think that could be a place of oversight.”

Read more about the anticipated House committee investigation into Willis.

28 min ago

Trump will surrender in Atlanta today in fourth criminal case brought against him this year

From CNN's Devan Cole

The Fulton County Jail in Atlanta is seen on Wednesday.
The Fulton County Jail in Atlanta is seen on Wednesday. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will surrender on Thursday to be booked on more than a dozen charges stemming from his efforts to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results, the fourth time this year the former president has faced criminal charges.

Trump is expected to travel from his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club to Atlanta to turn himself in at the notorious Fulton County jail.

Like several of his 18 co-defendants who have already surrendered at the jail, Trump’s processing through the facility will likely be completed quickly because the former president and his lawyers negotiated his consent bond agreement ahead of Thursday. Trump agreed to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions, including not using social media to target the co-defendants and witnesses in the case.

Trump’s surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in to local or federal officials after criminal charges were brought against him – episodes that had never been seen in the US before 2023.

In April, the former president was booked in New York on state charges related to a hush money scheme. In June, he surrendered at a Miami federal courthouse to face charges in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into the mishandling of classified documents. And earlier this month, Trump was placed under arrest in Washington, DC, and arraigned on charges brought by Smith in his investigation into attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the sprawling racketeering case last week following a yearslong investigation, has asked for Trump and the other 18 defendants to be arraigned next month. Defendants have until noon on Friday to surrender.

13 min ago

Trump will put up a cash bond for the first time in the Fulton County criminal case

From CNN's Devan Cole

Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7.
Former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. Scott Morgan/Reuters

The Fulton County election subversion case marks the first time release conditions for former President Donald Trump have included a cash bond and a prohibition on intimidation through social media. 

The criminal case is the fourth brought against the former president this year.

In the previous cases, the conditions for Trump’s release after arrest and pending trial have been largely routine:

  • Florida: In the Mar-a-Lago documents case brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith, Trump was released on personal recognizance, though there was some pushback from his attorneys on the restrictions that were imposed on his contact with witnesses in that case. 
  • Washington, DC: Trump also was released on minimal conditions in Smith’s federal election subversion case brought in Washington, DC. Those conditions include not being allowed to communicate with anyone known to be a witness in the case unless through an attorney.
  • New York: In the New York hush money case, Trump was ordered to not communicate about the case with anyone central to it except through one of his attorneys. 
13 min ago

Trump agreed to $200,000 bond in Fulton County criminal case. Here are key things to know

From CNN's Zachary Cohen, Holmes Lybrand and  Devan Cole

Former President Donald Trump pauses for cheers from the crowd before speaking as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on August 5, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina.
Former President Donald Trump pauses for cheers from the crowd before speaking as the keynote speaker at the 56th Annual Silver Elephant Dinner hosted by the South Carolina Republican Party on August 5, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump agreed to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions after his lawyers met with the Fulton County district attorney's office on Monday, according to court documents reviewed by CNN. 

The release conditions outlined in Trump’s bond order are more extensive than those laid out in the other bond orders approved earlier. 

Unlike some of his co-defendants, the former president is barred from using social media to target his 18 co-defendants in the case, as well as any witnesses or the 30 unindicted co-conspirators. 

“The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a codefendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” the order signed by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee states. “The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” the order reads. 

The order also prohibits Trump from communicating "directly or indirectly" about the case with any of his co-defendants or witnesses in the case, except through his attorneys. A similar provision has been included in bond orders for some of his co-defendants.

The order is also signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and three Trump attorneys: Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little.