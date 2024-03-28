Prosecutors say Trump's First Amendment claims are a matter for a jury
From CNN's Holmes Lybrand
During Thursday’s hearing on Donald Trump’s effort to dismiss the indictment against him in Georgia over alleged election interference on First Amendment grounds, prosecutors argued that it was premature to address free speech arguments.
Donald Wakeford, a prosecutor with the Fulton County district attorney’s office, argued that it was “premature to consider” First Amendment arguments and that such arguments should be put before a jury during trial. Wakeford added that all the communication from Trump in the indictment related to charges in the case and are not protected by the First Amendment.
Meanwhile, Trump’s attorney, Steve Sadow, has argued in a court filing that the charges should be dismissed because free speech in America expressly protects political speech.
“President Trump enjoys the same robust First Amendment rights as every other American,” Sadow wrote in his filing in December. “The indictment here does not merely criminalize conduct with an incidental impact on protected speech; instead, it directly targets core protected political speech and activity. For this reason, it is categorically invalid under the First Amendment.”
8 min ago
Here's a reminder of what the Georgia election case against Trump is all about
From CNN's Amy O'Kruk and Curt Merrill
As the Fulton County hearing gets underway, here's a reminder of what the Georgia 2020 election case against Donald Trump is about:
An Atlanta-based grand jury on August 14, 2023, indicted Trump and 18 others on state charges stemming from their alleged efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 electoral defeat. Four people have pleaded guilty. The historic indictment was the fourth criminal case that Trump is facing. The charges, brought in a sweeping investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, cover some of the most overt efforts by the former president and his allies to meddle in the 2020 presidential election.
Unlike the election subversion charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith, Willis’ case will be insulated if Trump is reelected in 2024; he will not be able to pardon himself or his allies of any state law convictions, nor will he be able to order the state-level prosecutors to withdraw the charges. Trump pleaded not guilty via court filing, waiving an in-court appearance as allowed by Georgia law.
On March 13, 2024, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six of the 41 counts from the indictment, including three that applied to Trump. The partial dismissal does not mean that the entire indictment has been dismissed. McAfee’s partial dismissal left most of the sprawling racketeering indictment intact.
The hearing in Fulton County over whether the charges in the Georgia election case against former President Donald Trump should be dismissed due to First Amendment protections has begun.
Trump’s lead attorney in Georgia, Stephen Sadow, is expected to argue that the former president’s political speech is protected by the First Amendment, and therefore he cannot be criminally prosecuted.
The judge will also hear arguments over two additional motions to dismiss the charges from Trump’s codefendant, David Shafer. Shafer has argued that he was not part of a broader conspiracy but rather was “attempting to comply with the advice of legal counsel.”
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is not in the courtroom where other members of the prosecution team are assembled.
36 min ago
A judge is set to consider if Trump can throw out Georgia election subversion case on First Amendment grounds
From CNN's Nick Valencia and Jason Morris
For the first time since a judge ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue to oversee the Georgia 2020 election interference case against former President Donald Trump, the focus will return to the details of the sprawling case.
During a hearing this morning, Trump’s lead attorney in Georgia is expected to argue that the indictment should be dismissed because the former president’s political speech is protected by the First Amendment. Trump is not expected to be in attendance for the hearing.
In a motion filed in late 2023, before the unsuccessful efforts by defendants to disqualify Willis from the case emerged, Trump attorney Steve Sadow argued that the peddling of conspiracy theories and claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election were at their core political speech, and therefore Trump never should have been indicted.
“The core political speech and expressive conduct alleged in this indictment against President Trump are protected from government regulation and thus criminal prosecution by the State,” Sadow wrote.
“Criminalizing President Trump’s speech and advocacy disputing the outcome of the election—while speech endorsing the election’s outcome is viewed as unimpeachable—is thus blatant viewpoint discrimination,” he added.
Willis recently told CNN she was ready to get the case back on track, after more than two months of disqualification hearings ensued over the romantic relationship she had with her lead prosecutor Nathan Wade. Judge Scott McAfee ruled Willis should not be disqualified from spearheading the case if Wade stepped aside, which he has.
43 min ago
Previous First Amendment challenges by former Trump co-defendants have been unsuccessful
From CNN's Nick Valencia and Jason Morris
In a hearing this morning, Donald Trump’s lead attorney in Georgia is expected to argue that the indictment should be dismissed because the former president’s political speech is protected by the First Amendment.
Previous First Amendment challenges by former Trump co-defendants Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell were unsuccessful.
Chesebro and Powell were two of the former president’s lawyers who later pleaded guilty in exchange for their testimony and cooperation. They had attempted to have the indictment dismissed under the US Constitution’s supremacy clause but failed.
In his denial at the time, Judge Scott McAfee ruled that various case law pointed to facts and evidence needing to be established in a courtroom before a First Amendment challenge can even be considered.
45 min ago
Trump is juggling a busy court and campaign calendar
The former president’s criminal hush money trial is expected to start on April 15. He faces charges stemming from his alleged falsification of business records with the intent to conceal illegal conduct connected to his 2016 presidential campaign.
By the time the Republican National Convention rolls around in mid-July, voters and Trump will already know the former president’s fate in at least one of his four criminal cases.
Here's a look at his colliding calendar:
49 min ago
Trump faces criminal charges across 4 indictments. Here's what to know about each case
From CNN's Amy O'Kruk and Curt Merrill
Donald Trump is the first former president in US history to face criminal charges, and with his third presidential bid under way for 2024, the stakes are high for both him and the country.
Hush money case: Trump was first indicted in March 2023 by the Manhattan district attorney on state charges related to a hush-money payment to an adult-film star in 2016. Prosecutors allege Trump was a part of an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election. Further, they allege he was part of an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, including the $130,000 payment. Trump has pleaded not guilty.
Classified documents: Trump was indicted in June 2023 by a federal grand jury in Miami for taking classified national defense documents from the White House after he left office and resisting the government’s attempts to retrieve the materials. Both Trump and his aide Walt Nauta have pleaded not guilty. On July 27, the special counsel charged Trump with three new counts, including one additional count of willful retention of national defense information.
Election interference: Trump’s third indictment was a result of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation into alleged efforts by the former president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. The indictment alleges Trump and a co-conspirator "attempted to exploit the violence and chaos at the Capitol by calling lawmakers to convince them ... to delay the certification" of the election. It also alleges another co-conspirator pushed then-Vice President Mike Pence to "violate the law" to delay President Joe Biden’s victory. Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts.
Fulton County case: An Atlanta-based grand jury on August 14, 2023, indicted Trump and 18 others on state charges stemming from their alleged efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 electoral defeat. Four people have pleaded guilty. The charges, brought in a sweeping investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, cover some of the most overt efforts by the former president and his allies to meddle in the 2020 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty. On March 13, 2024, a judge dismissed six of the 41 counts from the indictment, including three that applied to Trump.
52 min ago
Willis says she’ll turn over documents to House GOP while vowing not to be deterred in her pursuit of Trump
From CNN's Jason Morris, Zachary Cohen and Nick Valencia
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told House Republicans that her office would turn over subpoenaed documents as they are able, but that she would not divert resources from her office’s “primary purpose” to prosecute crime, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, complained earlier this month that Willis’ office had failed to adequately respond to the committee’s subpoena issued in February.
“This office is in the process of producing relevant documents to you on a rolling basis,” Willis said in her March 25 letter to Jordan, writing that her office had already shared “substantial information” requested by House Republicans but that his “extensive document demands” in less than two months were unreasonable.
“Let me be clear, while we are abiding by your subpoena in good faith and with due diligence, we will not divert resources that undermine our duty to the people of Fulton County to prosecute felonies committed in this jurisdiction” Willis wrote.
Jordan had threatened to hold Willis in contempt of Congress for not fully complying with the subpoena for documents as part of the committee’s investigation into her office’s use of federal funds. Republicans on the Judiciary Committee have long sought to undermine the credibility of Willis’s 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump and multiple co-defendants.
1 hr 1 min ago
The judge will also hear arguments from the former GOP chairman
From CNN's Nick Valencia and Jason Morris
Judge Scott McAfee will also hear arguments this morning from one of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in the case, David Shafer, the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party.
In the indictment, prosecutors allege Shafer acted as the point man for the fake electors scheme, coordinating with co-conspirators and reserving the room to illegitimately certify Trump as Georgia’s 2020 election winner.
In their filing, Shafer’s attorneys argued that in nearly all of the conduct for which Shafer is charged, he was only “attempting to comply with the advice of legal counsel,” and was not part of a broader conspiracy.
“Neither the emails or text messages, nor Mr. Shafer’s reservation of a room at the State Capitol, constitute ‘racketeering activity’ for the purposes of RICO,” Shafer’s attorneys wrote.