Diplomatic tensions and an escalating trade war mean that President Trump can expect a chilly reception and awkward body language from allied leaders at the weekend's G7 summit in Canada — which some have dubbed the G1+6.

America's relations with major allies lurched into crisis over steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump White House on Canada, Mexico and the European Union. But the current ill feeling is not just about trade.

America's European allies are furious Trump ignored their pleas to stay in the Iran nuclear deal and that he pulled out of the Paris climate pact. America's friends resent the idea that issues they see as critical to their security are being dictated by Trump's perception of his own political interests.

The divide is also philosophical: Trump's weakness for strongmen and disdain for multilateral diplomacy cuts against the liberal international principles of the West.

The showdown marks a test of how Trump's approach -- a transactional view of foreign policy often based on whether the US is "winning" or being ripped off by its friends -- will shape the international order in the years ahead and ultimately American global leadership.