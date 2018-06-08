President Trump attends G7By Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Trump says Russia should be reinstated to G7
From CNN’s Allie Malloy
President Trump said Friday that Russia should be reinstated to a leading group of industrialized nations ahead of his visit to the G7 summit this weekend.
Trump's comments come at a time when Trump is on the outs with other members of the G7. On Thursday, Trump engaged in a bitter back-and-forth with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over Twitter, both of whom he'll meet face-to-face on Friday.
Why Russia was removed: Russia was suspended in 2014 after the majority of countries allied against Russia's annexation of Crimea, which Russia continues to hold.
Why you might hear the term "G1+6" today
Analysis by Stephen Collinson
Diplomatic tensions and an escalating trade war mean that President Trump can expect a chilly reception and awkward body language from allied leaders at the weekend's G7 summit in Canada — which some have dubbed the G1+6.
America's relations with major allies lurched into crisis over steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump White House on Canada, Mexico and the European Union. But the current ill feeling is not just about trade.
America's European allies are furious Trump ignored their pleas to stay in the Iran nuclear deal and that he pulled out of the Paris climate pact. America's friends resent the idea that issues they see as critical to their security are being dictated by Trump's perception of his own political interests.
The divide is also philosophical: Trump's weakness for strongmen and disdain for multilateral diplomacy cuts against the liberal international principles of the West.
The showdown marks a test of how Trump's approach -- a transactional view of foreign policy often based on whether the US is "winning" or being ripped off by its friends -- will shape the international order in the years ahead and ultimately American global leadership.
President Trump is going to Canada today for the G7 and it might get awkward
From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Michelle Kosinski and Jeremy Diamond
President Trump is flying today to Canada, where he's expecting a knock-out, drag-down fight with top US allies over trade.
Trump is planning to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the talks, which will be held at a golf resort in rustic Charlevoix.
But on the night before the meetings, Trump fired up his Twitter account Thursday to retaliate against a feisty tweet from Macron ahead of the conference.
"The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be," Macron tweeted. "Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force."
Trump responded by addressing Macron and Trudeau, whose country is hosting the G7.