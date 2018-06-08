President Trump attends G7By Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
President Trump arrives at G7 Summit site
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump's Marine One helicopter has arrived to the Charlevoix landing zone. If the President was looking out his window on the ride from the air base, he would have seen rolling hills covered in pine forest beneath him.
President Trump was supposed to have a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron this morning — but the White House says the meeting is no longer happening, and officials say they are working to reschedule it.
Trump's meeting with France's Macron is off (for now)
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump left Washington almost an hour late this morning, delaying the anticipated meeting.
President Trump will leave the G7 early and skip the climate change session
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
President Trump will leave the G7 early on Saturday, skipping the last several sessions as he heads on Singapore for the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said.
Trump is leaving on 10:30 am. ET following a session on women's empowerment, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.
The President will be missing sessions on climate change, clean energy and oceans.
World leaders could break this G7 tradition
The wide disagreements between President Trump and US allies have led to questions about whether the assembled leaders will produce the traditional "communiqué" that typically emerge from G7 summits.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, predicting difficult discussions, has argued the leaders should not force a joint statement that waters down what the group has agreed to in the past.
And Macron has insisted that any communiqué mention the Paris climate accord that Trump ditched last year.
President Trump has landed in Canada
Air Force One just landed in Quebec, Canada, where President Trump will attend the G7 Summit.
Trump is planning to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the talks, which will be held at a golf resort in rustic Charlevoix.
Trump had testy calls with these 2 US allies
President Trump will be sitting down with US allies today for bilateral meetings.
The meetings could get a bit uncomfortable considering the recent phone calls Trump has had with some of them.
Here's why:
- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: The two leaders had a testy phone call at the end of May in which Trump inaccurately accused Canada of burning down the White House in the War of 1812 (it was actually the Brits).
- French President Emmanuel Macron: Trump also had a "bad" and "terrible" phone call with Macron around the same time, people familiar with the conversation said. The call focused on trade and immigration, the White House said.
Trump says Russia should be reinstated to G7
From CNN’s Allie Malloy
President Trump said Friday that Russia should be reinstated to a leading group of industrialized nations ahead of his visit to the G7 summit this weekend.
Trump's comments come at a time when Trump is on the outs with other members of the G7. On Thursday, Trump engaged in a bitter back-and-forth with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over Twitter, both of whom he'll meet face-to-face on Friday.
Why Russia was removed: Russia was suspended in 2014 after the majority of countries allied against Russia's annexation of Crimea, which Russia continues to hold.
Why you might hear the term "G1+6" today
Analysis by Stephen Collinson
Diplomatic tensions and an escalating trade war mean that President Trump can expect a chilly reception and awkward body language from allied leaders at the weekend's G7 summit in Canada — which some have dubbed the G1+6.
America's relations with major allies lurched into crisis over steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump White House on Canada, Mexico and the European Union. But the current ill feeling is not just about trade.
America's European allies are furious Trump ignored their pleas to stay in the Iran nuclear deal and that he pulled out of the Paris climate pact. America's friends resent the idea that issues they see as critical to their security are being dictated by Trump's perception of his own political interests.
The divide is also philosophical: Trump's weakness for strongmen and disdain for multilateral diplomacy cuts against the liberal international principles of the West.
The showdown marks a test of how Trump's approach -- a transactional view of foreign policy often based on whether the US is "winning" or being ripped off by its friends -- will shape the international order in the years ahead and ultimately American global leadership.
President Trump is going to Canada today for the G7 and it might get awkward
From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Michelle Kosinski and Jeremy Diamond
President Trump is flying today to Canada, where he's expecting a knock-out, drag-down fight with top US allies over trade.
Trump is planning to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the talks, which will be held at a golf resort in rustic Charlevoix.
But on the night before the meetings, Trump fired up his Twitter account Thursday to retaliate against a feisty tweet from Macron ahead of the conference.
"The American President may not mind being isolated, but neither do we mind signing a 6 country agreement if need be," Macron tweeted. "Because these 6 countries represent values, they represent an economic market which has the weight of history behind it and which is now a true international force."
Trump responded by addressing Macron and Trudeau, whose country is hosting the G7.