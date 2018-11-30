Argentine President Mauricio Macri greeted Trump in Buenos Aires before the two leaders sat down for talks, the first bilateral meeting on the US President's agenda.

Trump made flattering comments about his host, saying he had known him for many years. "People wouldn't know that he was a young man, a handsome man," he said.

Trump recollected a deal with Macri's family to develop the West Side railroad yards, one of the "largest jobs in Manhattan," he claimed.

"That was in my civilian days," Trump said. "Little did you realize I would become president."

He added: "We’re going to be talking about lots of good things for Argentina and for the United States, including trade, including military purchases and other things."