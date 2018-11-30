Trump and world leaders attend G20 summitBy Angela Dewan, Brian Ries and Jessie Yeung, CNN
John Bolton takes hardline on communique as the G20 braces for another potential US break
From CNN's Michelle Kosinski
G20 members are bracing for the US potentially taking a hardline going into the final communique, a formal joint statement that leaders collectively put out after the summit.
According to a source familiar with the discussions, National Security Advisor John Bolton is pushing an "either accept all of our language, or we're not in it" stance.
The language that Bolton currently wants makes no mention of free trade without fair trade, no bolstering of international trade institutions, no mention of the Paris climate deal, and no connection between emissions and climate change, the source said.
A White House official said Friday morning that the US "is committed to working toward consensus on the communique but will stand firm against language that prejudices US positions and is willing to walk away if necessary."
The official adds the US is leaving some room for compromise, but has made clear that there are certain positions regarding the communique that are non-negotiable -- at least, "not right now."
Here's the caveat, given Trump's unpredictable mood -- that in the end he may well go along with the G20 group.
The source added that Trump doesn't like to be the odd man out, which is why he joined the G7 communique this June (before then pulling out after a Twitter spat with the Canadians).
UK's Theresa May will raise Khashoggi murder with Saudi Crown Prince MBS
From CNN’s Samantha Tapfumaneyi in London and Reuters
UK Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Buenos Aires on Friday, a Downing Street spokesperson told CNN.
The G20 is bin Salman’s first global event since the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Bin Salman has come under international scrutiny over the killing, though Saudi officials deny his involvement. US President Trump has stood by bin Salman despite a CIA assessment saying he ordered Khashoggi's murder.
“I am intending to speak with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. The message that I give will be very clear ... on this issue of Jamal Khashoggi but also on the issue of Yemen,” May told reporters on the flight to Buenos Aires, Reuters reported.
Western powers have used the Khashoggi affair to call for Saudi Arabia to end its military campaign in Yemen, in a war that the UN says has created the world's worst manmade humanitarian disaster.
“On the issue of Yemen, we continue to be deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation,” May said. “The long term solution for the Yemen is a political situation and we will be encouraging all parties actually to look for that and work for that.”
Trudeau adds dose of skepticism to new deal
From CNN's Rob Picheta
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cautiously welcomed the ceremonial signing.
"The new North American free trade agreement maintains stability for Canada’s entire economy, stability that’s essential for the millions of jobs and middle class families across the country that rely on strong, reliable trading relationships with our closest neighbors. That’s why I’m here today," he said.
But he cast doubt on Trump's unbridled optimism, pointing to recent plant closures by General Motors in North America as "a heavy blow" and taking the opportunity for a jibe at the US leader's protectionist policies.
What's next for the US-Canada-Mexico deal?
From CNN's Jeremy Diamond
The ceremonial signing of the new USMCA trade deal does not mean it goes into effect. It still needs to win Congressional approval in Washington, where key members of both political parties have expressed significant concerns.
Trump said he expected the deal would win Congressional approval.
The signing ceremony in and of itself represented a political victory for Trump, who has been eager to mark the deal with a formal photo opportunity alongside Canada's Trudeau and Mexico's Peña Nieto. It was not clear until just a day earlier that the ceremony would go through amid ongoing Canadian protests over US-imposed steel and aluminum tariffs.
Trump touts US-Canada-Mexico trade deal as 'most significant and largest' in US history
From CNN's Angela Dewan
Trump, outgoing Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ceremonially signed a new trade deal to replace NAFTA, in an agreement that the US leader touted as a huge win for the US economy.
In remarks laden with superlatives, Trump presented the new deal, which he had promised since his election two years ago, calling it the "most significant and largest" in US history.
Standing between Peña Nieto and Trudeau at a press conference, he said:
He said the deal would give American farmers greater access to markets for their agricultural products, "something we’ve been wanting to to for many years.”
He also said the deal would transform the American auto industry, promoting fair competition and high wages.
Anti-G20 protesters target Macri and Trump
From CNN's Angela Dewan
Protesters demonstrated against the G20 summit Friday in front of the Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires. The crowd protested against the government's spending policies, as the country slips into a deep economic crisis and battles high inflation.
On Thursday, demonstrators flew a blimp of an angry baby Trump in a diaper wielding a smartphone over the Argentine Congress. The same blimp was flown over London in July when the US leader visited the British capital and has also been seen at protests in Florida near the President's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Russia isn't buying Trump's reasons for canceling Putin meeting
From CNN’s Nathan Hodge in Moscow
Trump on Thursday abruptly canceled his meeting with Putin, blaming Russia's refusal to release Ukrainian navy ships and sailors seized during a maritime clash on Sunday.
But on Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested the “US domestic political situation” was the real reason the meeting was spiked, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.
“Was the provocation organized by Kiev in this region the real reason for cancellation?” Zakharova said in a press conference. “Publicly, we heard just such an explanation, we took note of it. Is this a reality?
Trump canceled the meeting as his former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to lying to Congress over a proposed Trump Tower project in Moscow. Cohen said Thursday that the US President had spoken more extensively during the election with him about the project than he had initially admitted in Congress.
The charge against Cohen was brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing links between Russia and Trump's campaign team.
Trump meets G20 host Macri to talk trade
From CNN's Angela Dewan
Argentine President Mauricio Macri greeted Trump in Buenos Aires before the two leaders sat down for talks, the first bilateral meeting on the US President's agenda.
Trump made flattering comments about his host, saying he had known him for many years. "People wouldn't know that he was a young man, a handsome man," he said.
Trump recollected a deal with Macri's family to develop the West Side railroad yards, one of the "largest jobs in Manhattan," he claimed.
"That was in my civilian days," Trump said. "Little did you realize I would become president."
He added: "We’re going to be talking about lots of good things for Argentina and for the United States, including trade, including military purchases and other things."
Trump defends himself against Cohen claims: What I did was "very legal & very cool"
The US leader was supposed to be meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Buenos Aires, but he scrapped the bilateral as his Russia woes grow at home.
Eight minutes before he was set to meet with the summit's host on Friday morning, Trump began tweeting about new allegations by the President's former longtime attorney Michael Cohen about a proposed Moscow property deal when Trump was a candidate.