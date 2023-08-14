Security for Fulton County court and DA beefs up amid Trump's heated rhetoric
From CNN's Alayna Treene and Marshall Cohen
Security for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and at the Fulton County courthouse has been beefed up amid the heated rhetoric from former President Donald Trump and his allies.
CNN has reported that she recently told colleagues that she has been receiving racist and sexualized threats and messages as decisions on possible charges loomed in the Trump case.
In his first post on the social platform Truth Social, Trump had attacked Willis as "phoney" and had argued he "didn't tamper with the election," while reiterating his false claim that the 2020 election was "rigged & stolen."
In a second post, Trump argued Willis is ignoring evidence of others who have "committed this crime," claiming she "only wants to 'get Trump.'" He added he "would be happy" to present evidence to the grand jury.
Meanwhile, the special grand jury in Fulton County, which heard last year from 75 witnesses in the probe, “unanimously” concluded in its report that became public in February that there wasn’t the type of widespread voter fraud in Georgia in 2020 that Trump has been claiming.
“The Grand Jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place,” the special grand jury said in its report. "We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”
37 min ago
Trump attacks Fulton County district attorney and denies interfering in 2020 election in Georgia
From CNN's Alayna Treene
Former President Donald Trump on Monday addressed reporting that he could face a fourth indictment as early as this week in Georgia regarding his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. He argued he "didn't tamper with the election" and attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis as "phoney."
"NO, I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED," Trump posted on Truth Social.
As CNN previously reported, Willis is expected to present the election subversion case to a grand jury early this week, the most significant indication of her intention to seek indictments in the investigation of how Trump and others tried to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
Willis, a Democrat, launched the probe in early 2021 and has investigated Trump’s attempts to pressure Georgia officials into interfering with the vote tally, the “fake electors” scheme to subvert the Electoral College, and other efforts to undo the will of the voters.
45 min ago
Fulton sheriff's office says there are no credible security threats as grand jury is set to hear Trump case
From CNN's Nick Valencia
There are no reports of credible threats outside the Fulton County courthouse this morning, according to Michael Coates, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office chief of staff.
A grand jury is expected to hear testimony in the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump, possibly beginning today.
"We have been prepared for this and anticipating this day for some time. We are ready," Coates tells CNN.
Outside of the courthouse, a dramatic increase in security preparations has been put in place over the course of the last several weeks ahead of the grand jury hearing the case against Trump.
On Monday morning, a CNN crew spotted at least one bomb dog combing the scene, flanked by a high number of sheriff's deputies with long guns.
In front of the courthouse, metal barricades and plastic barriers were put up blocking the main street in front of the court. Around the courthouse, sheriff's deputies sat in parked cars preventing traffic.
50 min ago
Buses with Fulton County grand jurors who could hear Trump case arrive at courthouse
From Maxime Tamsett, Sara Murray and Jason Morris
The buses that transport the Fulton County grand jurors that could hear evidence in the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump have arrived at the Fulton County Courthouse.
CNN spotted the buses that typically drops off grand jurors arriving Monday morning at the courthouse after 8 a.m. ET.
There are two active grand juries in Fulton County, and the expectation is that “Grand Jury A” – which regularly meets on Mondays and Tuesdays — could begin hearing evidence against Trump as soon as today. A number of previously-subpoenaed witnesses were notified over the weekend that they will be called to testify Tuesday as part of the case against Trump and his Republican allies.
Senior Fulton County Assistant District Attorney De Andre Royals was also spotted entering the courthouse Monday morning shortly after the grand jurors arrived.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading the state-level Trump investigation, is expected to seek indictments against more than a dozen potential defendants. She has previously indicated that she expects to announce a charging decision against Trump by the end of August.
28 min ago
A timeline of Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia
From CNN's Marshall Cohen, Jason Morris and Christopher Hickey
Prosecutors in Georgia have aggressively investigated whether former President Donald Trump broke the law while trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the hotly contested state.
In shocking phone calls, Trump privately pressured Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and another official to “recalculate” the numbers and “find” enough votes to let him win.
Frustrated by the lack of fraud investigations, Trump ousted the US attorney in Atlanta. On the day Congress was set to certify the Electoral College results, Trump held an incendiary rally and incited a mob of supporters to attack the Capitol, temporarily delaying the process.
After the insurrection was quashed later that night, the electoral votes were counted and Biden officially became President-elect.
Here's a timeline of some of Trump's efforts to try to overturn the election in the state:
December 29: Raffensperger announces that the audit in Cobb County found no evidence of fraudulent mail-in voting.
Trump says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Raffensperger are “stupid,” and calls on them to “allow us to find the crime, and turn the state Republican.” He complains about the signature-matching inquiries. Trump also promotes a conspiracy theory that Raffensperger’s brother works for the Chinese government.
December 30: Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani speaks to a Georgia state Senate subcommittee about alleged election irregularities. Kemp rebukes Giuliani’s conduct during the hearing.
January 2: In an hour-long private phone call, Trump pressures Raffensperger to “find” the exact number of votes needed to overturn Biden’s victory. Trump also suggests to Raffensperger that he should publicly announce that he “recalculated” the election results. Raffensperger tells Trump that the election results were accurate.
January 3: Trump tweets about the call, saying Raffensperger was “unwilling, or unable” to answer questions about alleged fraud in Georgia. In response, Raffensperger says Trump’s claims are “not true” and that “the truth will come out.” Later, The Washington Post publishes the full recording of the phone call.
January 4: On the eve of Georgia’s special Senate election, Trump holds a rally in Dalton, Georgia, where he pledges to campaign against Kemp and Raffensperger if they run for reelection in 2022. He also falsely claims the election was “rigged” against him.
January 5: A federal judge rejects an attempt by Trump’s campaign to decertify the election results in Georgia.
January 6: Trump mentions “Georgia” 20 times at a rally near the White House. He cites conspiracy theories about alleged irregularities and says election officials “should find those votes” needed to overturn Biden’s victory. He falsely claims Raffensperger and Kemp are “corrupt” and “defrauded us out of a win.”
During the speech, Trump urges the crowd to “fight like hell” and march to the US Capitol to pressure Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers to block the Electoral College proceedings. Trump supporters storm the Capitol and violently disrupt the formal proceedings to certify Biden’s victory.
After the insurrection is quelled, several House Republicans unsuccessfully try to challenge Georgia’s slate of electors, falsely alleging that the election was “fraudulent.” Georgia’s electoral votes are counted and Biden officially becomes the President-elect.
Trump has already been indicted 3 times this year. Here's what to know about each case
From CNN's Dan Berman
It’s been eight years since he rode down the escalator in Trump Tower and more than two years since the January 6, 2021, insurrection, but the legal drama surrounding Donald Trump has never been more intense.
The former president has already been indicted three times this year, and a potential indictment looms in Georgia.
Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis oversaw a special grand jury investigating what Trump or his allies may have done in their efforts to overturn Biden’s victory in the state. Willis, a Democrat, is considering bringing conspiracy and racketeering charges.
Here are key things to know about the former president's three indictments:
Hush-money payments: In New York, a hush-money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels resulted in Trump's indictment by a Manhattan grand jury over his alleged role in the scheme – the first time in American history that a current or former president was criminally charged. He was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
The former president surrendered and was placed under arrest April 4, before he was arraigned in a historic and unprecedented court appearance, at which he pleaded not guilty.
Mar-a-Lago documents:Special counsel Jack Smith is overseeing the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at Trump’s resort and into parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Trump was initially indicted on, and has pleaded not guilty to, 37 federal charges related to the investigation of documents that were allegedly mishandled when they were taken to Mar-a-Lago in Florida after Trump left office. Smith charged Trump with three additional counts in a superseding indictment.
A judge has set a May 2024 start date for the trial.
2020 election and January 6: Smith’s purview also includes the period after Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden and leading up to the insurrection at the US Capitol.
A federal grand jury indicted Trump on four criminal counts in the investigation: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. Trump pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.