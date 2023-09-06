Ex-Trump attorney John Eastman argues against October trial date in Georgia election interference case
From CNN's Zachary Cohen
John Eastman, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, is seeking to sever his case from other defendants who have asked for a speedy trial in the Georgia election interference probe, according to new court filing.
Eastman, like former Trump, is arguing there is not enough time to prepare for the October 23, 2023, trial start date the judge has already set for their co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro.
“Proceeding to trial in a major RICO case six weeks after indictment obviously does not give sufficient time to prepare for trial. Such a conclusion should be apparent on the fact of it without the need for sophisticated legal analysis,” Eastman’s Georgia attorney Wilmer Parker III wrote in the filing.
Eastman’s filing notes that the prosecutors aren’t due to provide the first tranche of discovery — two terabytes of data — until September 15. It also points out that Eastman is in the middle of a bar disciplinary proceeding in California, and that trial will likely not conclude until late September or early October.
9 min ago
Willis says fake elector is putting forward "improbable theory" for why charges should move to federal court
From CNN's Tierney Sneed
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Tuesday that Shawn Still – a defendant in her election subversion case who served as a fraudulent elector – was putting forward an “improbable theory” for why the charges against him should move to federal court.
“Defendant’s argument is akin to claiming that a homemade badge could transform him into a genuine United States Marshal with all the powers afforded that position,” Willis’ office said in a court filing. “Repeating a fiction does not make the statement true.”
The filing was the first time Willis addressed in court the arguments made by Still and other fake electors in her case who are seeking to move the case to federal court with the claim they were acting at the direction of then-President Donald Trump.
Still and the others have argued that because their move to act as alternative electors was at Trump’s behest, they were acting under the color of the federal government and thus are entitled to have the charges against them moved to federal court.
“Impersonating certified presidential electors in service to a political campaign cannot be seriously within the scope of any federal role, and Defendant makes no serious argument that it does,” Willis said Tuesday. “None of the alleged crimes charged in the Indictment fall within the range of any federal official duties, least of all for Defendant acting in furtherance of a purely campaign-related goal.”
22 min ago
All 19 defendants in Georgia election interference case pleaded not guilty
From CNN's Sara Murray, Zachary Cohen, Devan Cole, Jason Morris and Marshall Cohen
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and the remaining defendants in the election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia, pleaded not guilty and waived their arraignments, court filings show.
Misty Hampton, who faces charges related to the Coffee County voting system breach and was the last holdout among the 19 defendants changed in District Attorney Fani Willis’ case, entered her plea early Tuesday afternoon. The other defendants have been filing their pleas in recent days.
Arraignment hearings had been scheduled for Wednesday in Atlanta. Georgia law allows criminal defendants to waive their in-person appearance and formally enter a not guilty plea through paperwork filed with the court.
Meadows has been charged with two state crimes: violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering RICO law and soliciting a public official to violate their oath. The charges mostly revolve around the infamous January 2021 phone call where Trump and Meadows pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the election results in then-President Donald Trump’s favor.
Meadows is trying to move his case out of state court and into federal court, where he could possibly get the indictment dismissed by invoking immunity that shields many federal workers from litigation.
At a high-stakes hearing in August, Meadows testified under oath for more than three hours and claimed that the alleged actions described in the Georgia indictment were connected to his formal government duties as Trump’s chief of staff. The federal judge who will decide whether to move the case still hasn’t issued a ruling.
In a break with the hearings in federal court and the New York charges against Trump, Wednesday's 1 p.m. ET hearing will be broadcast.
The hearing could provide key insight into how much evidence Fulton County prosecutors have in their case against Trump and his allies who are accused of interfering in Georgia's 2020 election results to try to flip the state away from Joe Biden.
McAfee, in a court filing, said he is interested in having Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's prosecutors provide a "good-faith estimate" for how long it would take to hold a joint trial for all 19 defendants, and how long it would take if the case is divided into subgroups of defendants. Specifically, he wants to know how many witnesses and exhibits prosecutors may produce.
As part of the hearing, McAfee will consider motions from pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro and former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell to separate or "sever" their cases from the other co-defendants, in hopes of getting a faster trial.
Both Powell and Chesebro invoked their right to a speedy trial, and if granted, this would break apart the case and allow their cases to go to trial as soon as October, per Georgia law. Trial dates for the other defendants could be scheduled for a later date.
CNN could see a noticeable increase in deputies around the Fulton County courthouse this morning — but far less than the number of deputies seen in the day leading up to the grand jury handing up the RICO indictments in the Georgia election case.
A small group of “Blacks for Trump” were seen walking around the courthouse shortly after 9 a.m. ET. A single protester wearing a black and white striped jail uniform with a poster with “lock Biden up” was also in front of the courthouse.
All 19 defendants charged in the sprawling Fulton County racketeering case — including Powell and Chesebro — have pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment.
Trump and many of his co-defendants oppose that speedy timeline and have filed motions to be separated from the case to delay the start of their trials beyond October.
CNN's Devon Sayers contributed reporting to this post.