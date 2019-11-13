Trump holds news conference with Turkish president
Trump says he knows "nothing" about alleged call placing him at center of Ukraine pressure campaign
President Trump said he knows nothing about explosive new information revealed in today's public impeachment hearing that places him closer to the center of a Ukraine pressure campaign.
Trump, speaking at the White House, said he doesn’t recall a phone conversation with Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, in which Trump is said to have asked about “the investigations.”
The top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, disclosed the phone call today in the first public impeachment hearing. Taylor said he learned from one of his aides that Sondland spoke to Trump on July 26 at a restaurant in Kiev, and that the aide overheard Trump asking about investigations into the Bidens.
“I know nothing about that,” Trump said when asked about the claim.
Speaking in the East Room, Trump said he did speak to Sondland to tell him there was “no quid pro quo” in his dealing with Ukraine.
But he said the details revealed by Taylor were new to him.
“I never heard this,” he said, adding it sounded like “more second hand information.”
Earlier in the news conference, Trump said he hadn’t watched the impeachment proceedings “for one minute,” because he’s spent the day with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which he thinks is “far more important”
Erdogan says House resolution recognizing Armenian genocide casts "a deep shadow" over US-Turkish relations
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a recent House resolution acknowledging the Armenian genocide, suggesting that the legislation was bolstered by individuals sympathetic to the Kurdish forces who Turks regard as terrorists.
“Some circles who are empathetic towards these terrorist organizations are feeling deeply upset. They are deeply disturbed, and they are using this disinformation in order to cloud the understanding of the public opinion … with the eventual gain or goal of harming our relations,” Erdogan said through a translator at a White House news conference today. “And some historical developments and allegations are being used in order to dynamite our reciprocal and bilateral relations, especially in the House of Representatives, some of the resolutions that were passed on October 29th served this every purpose, hurt deeply the Turkish nation and they have a potential of casting a deep shadow over our bilateral relations, and I shared this information with [Trump]."
Some background on the resolution: In late October, the House passed a resolution recognizing the genocide of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians during World War I, a move the Turkish government has long opposed.
The bill, led by California Democrat Adam Schiff, passed on a vote of 405-11.
“The decision makers in an incident that took place about 104 years ago should not be politicians, but historians. We have nothing to hide and we have a full self esteem in that regard," Erdogan said.
He continued: “But I need to state very clearly that we are as Turkey on the side of dialogue and open discussion and debate. And we have voiced our proposals to the Armenian party to open the archives reciprocally and establish a history commission. I believe the Senate will take the United States out of this vicious cycle, which happened as a result of the resolution of the House of Representatives.”
Trump says he's releasing a transcript of another call with Ukrainian president tomorrow
President Trump, speaking at a joint news conference, said he's releasing a transcript of a second call with his Ukrainian counterpart.
"I'm going to be releasing I think on Thursday a second call, which actually was the first of the two, and you'll make a determination as to what you think there," he said.
More on this: Trump has been teasing the transcript of his call with the Ukrainian president all week — this communication having taken place in April before the July conversation at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
Trump calls impeachment probe "a sham"
The first question asked of President Trump during his joint conference with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey this afternoon pertained to the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Shortly before the start of the conference, the House concluded its first day of public testimonies in the inquiry.
"This is a sham and shouldn't be allowed. It was a situation that was caused by people that shouldn't have allowed it to happen. I want to find out who's the whistleblower because the whistleblower gave a lot of very incorrect information including my call with the president of Ukraine," Trump said.
Trump says he's a "big fan" of Erdogan after talks
President Trump is a "big fan" of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and called Turkey a "great NATO ally" during a joint news conference today.
Trump made the remarks at the start of a joint news conference following talks at the White House.
It was an upbeat tone after the US-Turkey relationship has hit a rough patch.
Trump said negotiations were successful at the White House, calling it a "productive conversation on a range of very important topics." He said he discussed the situation in Syria, which Turkey invaded after Trump withdrew US troops.
Trump said a US-brokered ceasefire in northern Syria was "complicated" but "moving forward very rapidly."
He said Erdogan assured him he would "uphold what it's supposed to uphold."
Trump called Turkey's acquisition of a Russian air defense system a serious challenge. But he expressed optimism the issue would be resolved, and said he'd agreed with Erdogan to have top officials from each of their governments discuss the matter.
Trump: "I know the ceasefire, while complicated, is moving forward"
President Trump addressed the ongoing conflict in Syria during a joint conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
"Turkey will continue to uphold what it's supposed to uphold," Trump said regarding the ceasefire agreed upon last month in Syria. "I know the ceasefire, while complicated, is moving forward at a very rapid clip. There's a lot of people that want to see that work after so many decased and so many centuries, you might say."
Some background on Syria: Trump decided to withdraw US troops from northern Syria and on Oct. 21 he claimed the US never agreed to protect Syrian Kurds forever, suggesting the US may secure an oil deal for the Kurds to bolster their finances. The US had negotiated a "ceasefire" with Turkey to have Kurds exit the area, a deal that forced America's one-time Kurdish allies to cede large swaths of territory to Turkey.
NOW: President Trump and Turkey's Erdogan hold joint news conference
President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are holding a joint news conference now in the White House.
During an Oval Office meeting this afternoon, both leaders discussed Erdogan's position on obtaining Russia's S-400 missile defense system and Turkey’s conflicts with the Kurds.
The meeting comes hours of the House held its first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry into Trump.
Here's what Trump, Erdogan and Republican lawmakers talked about during their meeting
President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Oval Office this afternoon.
During the meeting, Republican members of Congress pressed Erdogan over his position on obtaining Russia's S-400 missile defense system and over Turkey’s conflicts with the Kurds.
Erdogan pushed back on Turkey’s conflicts with the Kurds, maintaining that the Kurdish forces in Syria are “terrorist organizations.”
“We’re having a very strong discussion on different things, including the safe zone and the border, the oil and again trade is a very big factor,” Trump said.
Speaking about what the two have discussed during the White House visit, Erdogan said Turkey has set its “eyes to the target of $100 billion dollars of trade volume, and of course, our indisputable partnership under the auspices of NATO is still there.”
Erdogan also emphasized that “Turkey is among the top five contributors of the NATO.”
Trump said the Turks are “very disappointed in the statement made by France having to do with commitment and NATO.”
“Yes, it’s unacceptable,” Erdogan replied.
In October, French President Emmanuel Macron called Turkey’s recent actions in Syria “a serious mistake by the West and NATO in the region. … It weakens our credibility.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, spoke briefly during the meeting.
“The purpose of this meeting is to have an American civics lesson with our Turkish friends. And there’s a pony in there somewhere if we can find it,” he said.
Sen. Rick Scott, of Florida, said his goal for the White House meeting is to be “in a better position, we’re better allies where we understand what’s going to happen with the S-400s so Turkey is in the direction of the United States and not heading in the direction of Russia.”
Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst said that the group wants to bring Turkey back into the fold. She also wanted to discuss the S-400 issue. She also said she was interested in understanding how the US and Turkey could work through the issue disagreement over the US-Kurdish alignment in Syria.
The two issues at hand, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz reiterated, were the S-400s and the Kurds.
“We do not want to see Turkey engage in offensive action against the Kurds,” Cruz said.
Erdogan pushed back asserting that Turkey took in millions of refugees over the conflict in Syria.
“No one else supported them financially or economically, but I assume the ones you are referring to as Kurds are either PYD [Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party] or YPG [Kurdish People's Protection Units],” Erdogan said. “These are terrorist organizations and they are the offshoots of the PKK [Kurdistan Workers Party] and I would like to submit to your party some documents specifically.”
Trump said Europe should step up its NATO spending. Toward the end of the meeting, he said expected to work something out with the Turks over the S-400 issue.
“I project we’ll work something out with Turkey,” he said.
Biden on President's meeting with Erdogan: "Trump’s personal interests, not US interests, are driving his policy"
Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken to Twitter to criticize the meeting between President Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House.
Biden claimed the meeting was another example of how the President's "personal interests, not US interests, are driving his policy."
Biden also mentioned the ongoing conflict in Syria. Trump decided to withdraw US troops from northern Syria and on Oct. 21 he claimed the US never agreed to protect Syrian Kurds forever, suggesting the US may secure an oil deal for the Kurds to bolster their finances.
The US had negotiated a "ceasefire" with Turkey to have Kurds exit the area, a deal that forced America's one-time Kurdish allies to cede large swaths of territory to Turkey.
