MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump said he knows nothing about explosive new information revealed in today's public impeachment hearing that places him closer to the center of a Ukraine pressure campaign.

Trump, speaking at the White House, said he doesn’t recall a phone conversation with Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, in which Trump is said to have asked about “the investigations.”

The top US diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, disclosed the phone call today in the first public impeachment hearing. Taylor said he learned from one of his aides that Sondland spoke to Trump on July 26 at a restaurant in Kiev, and that the aide overheard Trump asking about investigations into the Bidens.

“I know nothing about that,” Trump said when asked about the claim.

Speaking in the East Room, Trump said he did speak to Sondland to tell him there was “no quid pro quo” in his dealing with Ukraine.

But he said the details revealed by Taylor were new to him.

“I never heard this,” he said, adding it sounded like “more second hand information.”

Earlier in the news conference, Trump said he hadn’t watched the impeachment proceedings “for one minute,” because he’s spent the day with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which he thinks is “far more important”