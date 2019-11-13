President Trump will hold a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House today — the same day the House of Representatives will hold the first public hearings in its impeachment inquiry into Trump. (You can follow live updates of the hearing here.)

Trump and Erdogan will appear for the news conference after the pair meets, the White House announced Sunday.

Thigh-profile meeting has been opposed by several members of Congress due to Turkey's attack on the Syrian Kurds.

Issues that could come up: The controversial Turkish military operation into Syria, Syrian Kurd leaders' claims of attacks on their population and the US decision to keep some US troops in Syria will all be major issues for the meeting and likely topics for questions during the news conference — in addition to impeachment.

The open impeachment hearings mark a new phase of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry into Trump's dealings with Ukraine and will be the first time that the country hears directly from the officials at the center of allegations that Trump pushed the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election in order to help the President politically. The hearings are the next step for Democrats as they move closer to impeaching a President for the third time in US history.