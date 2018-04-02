Follow President Trump's Easter Egg RollBy Meg Wagner, CNN
Sarah Sanders has taken a seat in the Easter Egg Roll reading nook
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is taken a seat in the reading nook on the White House lawn.
Last year, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer was there. He read "How To Catch The Easter Bunny" to a group of children.
Other readers today will inclde the first lady, director of national intelligence Dan Coats, Secretaries Elaine Chao and Betsy DeVos, and director of legislative affairs Marc Short.
A brief history of the White House Easter Egg Roll
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The egg rolling tradition began in the 1870s on Capitol grounds. After a particularly rotten 1876 roll in which eyewitness John C. Rathbone observed "the wanton destruction of the grass on the terraces of the park," President Ulysses S. Grant signed legislation to protect Capitol grounds, which prohibited egg rolling, per the National Archives.
But in 1878, a more egg-friendly President Rutherford B. Hayes allowed children to roll their eggs on the White House South Lawn.
Now, 140 years later the tradition continues, this year as a collaboration between the White House, the White House Historical Association, and the National Park Service.
It's always been a big production for the first lady's office.
Florence Harding dyed the eggs herself in 1921, The Washington Post reported.
In 1927, the Post reported that Grace Coolidge brought her pet raccoon, Rebecca, out on the grounds on a leash, much to the raccoon's chagrin.
Eleanor Roosevelt oversaw the egg roll during her husband's four terms in office, including 1937, when more than 50,000 children attended. Cold weather was to blame for depressed turnout in 1940, when just under 5,500 children attended, per the Syracuse Herald-Journal.
The 2018 Easter Egg Roll by the numbers
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The White House is expecting nearly 30,000 attendees at the event, which will feature entertainment from the US Marine, Army, Air Force and Navy Bands.
And even if you're not attending the Egg Roll, you can get a set of five official White House Easter Egg Roll commemorative wooden eggs for $34.95. They have a seal on the front and the President and first lady's signatures on the back.
The Incredible Egg provides all 30,000 real eggs for rolling, dyeing, and eating.
The Incredible Egg also provides the first lady with a commemorative egg gift of her own. The 2018 Commemorative Egg, the 41st of its kind, was designed by Master Egg Artist Deborah Grassel, who holds a Masters in Egg Art from the International Egg Art Guild.
Here's what it looks like:
Planning the White House Easter Egg Roll is no easy feat
From CNN's Betsy Klein and Kate Bennett
Planning an Egg Roll is a tricky balancing act, a collaboration between the White House, the White House Historical Association, and the National Park Service.
"The Easter Egg Roll is one of the most visible events and a time when the White House is showcased to a large number of people. And it's special because it's not just dignitaries, it's regular people and local schoolchildren," said CNN contributor Kate Andersen Brower, author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies."
First lady Melania Trump hosted her first White House Easter Egg Roll last year. She interacted with guests and read from Kathie Lee Gifford's children's book, "Party Animals."
She recently tweeted this photo of this year's commemorative eggs:
What last year's Easter Egg Roll looked like
During last year's Easter Egg Roll, President Trump took a moment to tout his administration's work in the first 100 days. First lady Melania Trump, their son, Barron, and the Easter bunny, stood by his side.
Trump and the first lady sat down with their youngest guests.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions read a children's book during the event.
And former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was there. He read "How To Catch The Easter Bunny" to a group of children.
Today will be the White House's 140th annual Easter Egg Roll
From CNN's Betsy Klein
Today, the White House celebrates an annual tradition: the 140th Easter Egg Roll.
First lady Melania Trump will welcome families to the White House, where they'll participate in a day of activities. She hosted more than 20,000 people last year.
Who will attend today? The winners of a public lottery held in February.
