Today, the White House celebrates an annual tradition: the 140th Easter Egg Roll.

First lady Melania Trump will welcome families to the White House, where they'll participate in a day of activities. She hosted more than 20,000 people last year.

Who will attend today? The winners of a public lottery held in February.

So, just how old is this tradition? The egg rolling tradition began in the 1870s on Capitol grounds. After a particularly rotten 1876 roll, President Ulysses S. Grant signed legislation to protect Capitol grounds, which prohibited egg rolling, per the National Archives.

But in 1878, President Rutherford B. Hayes allowed children to roll their eggs on the White House South Lawn, and 139 years later, the tradition continues.

It's always been quite a production for the first lady's office.

Florence Harding wore a feathered hat in 1922. Grace Coolidge brought her pet raccoon, Rebecca, in 1927. Eleanor Roosevelt oversaw the Egg Roll during her husband's four terms in office, including 1937, when more than 50,000 children attended.

The tradition of the costumed Easter Bunny began with a Pat Nixon staff member in 1969, per the White House Historical Association.