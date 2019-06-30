US President Donald Trump told a gathering of South Korean business executives Sunday morning that the US would continue its investments in the country, but that he expected a more reciprocal relationship going forward.

“We’re doing a lot for you. We’re doing a lot. We’re spending a lot of money. Money that hasn’t been reimbursed. They’re agreeing to reimburse us for some of this because the cost is astronomical. We have 42,000 soldiers. We’ve had them for many years. And we’re working on that. And it’s really working along well... You’re going to have a very safe country," Trump said.

Trump has previously bemoaned the costs of housing US troops in South Korea, and his administration recently negotiated an agreement by which South Korea would pay more.

The dispute had led to fears Trump would propose a withdrawal or drawdown of US troops in the country, but he suggested Sunday the matter had been resolved to his liking.

Trump also went on various tangents about the construction business, saying he’d admired several landmarks from the Seoul skyline as he was landing, and later recalling his advice to a fellow developer, who Trump said built buildings with windows that were too small.

“It’s nice to build them nice. It doesn’t cost that much more,” he said.