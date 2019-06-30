Trump to visit the DMZ in hopes of meeting Kim
Trump addresses China trade, nuclear tensions, "false environmental problems"
Speaking at a breakfast meeting with business leaders in Seoul, President Donald Trump touched on a variety of foreign and domestic topics.
Here are some of his comments:
- China trade: Trump said the US had been "taking in tremendous dollars from China with the tariffs," and that the US-China trade talks were making progress. "We were very close to having a deal with China. And then unfortunately...things happened, and the deal didn't happen. But we're back on track," Trump said.
- Domestic economy: "Unemployment in the United States is at the lowest level it's been in 51 years, and we expect that number to get even better," Trump said. " Now we have many plants being built across the United States."
- Pipeline controversy: Trump also addressed the Keystone XL Pipeline and Dakota Access Pipeline, both of which caused significant controversy and country-wide environmental protests in 2015 and 2016. "It's going to be a tremendous pipeline," Trump said, dismissing the "false environmental problems."
- Nuclear tensions: When he first became president, South Korea’s biggest problem was the North, said Trump. “A lot of bad things could have happened… And as you know, we took a very tough stand, and so did he, then all of a sudden -- we came together,” he said. “It’s a lot different now.”
- Warmongering: "At home they think that I'm a -- sort of a tough warmonger. They thought when I got elected, within the first year we'd be in World War Three. But I'm really the opposite of a warmonger," Trump said.
After the breakfast meeting, Trump is heading to the Blue House, the official residence of the South Korean President, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with the country's leader Moon Jae-in.
Trump and Moon are meeting right now
US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have just started their bilateral meeting at the Blue House in Seoul.
Trump to South Korea: "We're doing a lot for you"
US President Donald Trump told a gathering of South Korean business executives Sunday morning that the US would continue its investments in the country, but that he expected a more reciprocal relationship going forward.
Trump has previously bemoaned the costs of housing US troops in South Korea, and his administration recently negotiated an agreement by which South Korea would pay more.
The dispute had led to fears Trump would propose a withdrawal or drawdown of US troops in the country, but he suggested Sunday the matter had been resolved to his liking.
Trump also went on various tangents about the construction business, saying he’d admired several landmarks from the Seoul skyline as he was landing, and later recalling his advice to a fellow developer, who Trump said built buildings with windows that were too small.
“It’s nice to build them nice. It doesn’t cost that much more,” he said.
Trump says a meeting with Kim isn’t yet confirmed
US President Donald Trump says a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ), which separates the two Koreas, has yet to be confirmed.
Asked whether he'd firmed up the encounter, proposed a day earlier, Trump said arrangements were still being sorted.
"We're trying to work it out,” Trump said. “We both want to do it.”
Trump said if he does meet Kim, it would be brief -- which is fine, he said.
“It will be very short. Virtually a handshake. But that’s okay. A handshake means a lot," Trump said.
Will Ivanka step into North Korea too?
Speaking to Bloomberg today, Ivanka Trump, the US President's daughter, said she would "absolutely" step over the border at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas "if I was invited."
"We need to continue that dialogue to work in good faith to realize that goal (of denuclearization). Today is another step in that direction," Ivanka said.
It's unclear whether she will be accompanying US President Donald Trump in his trip to the DMZ later, during which he is widely expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and become the first sitting US leader to step into North Korea.
While Ivanka is an advisor to the president, her presence alongside him at meetings with world leaders -- including at the G20 this week -- has been highly controversial. The first daughter was perhaps the most prominent non world leader at meetings in Osaka this week, appearing to insert herself into conversations and meetings some have argued she didn't necessarily have a place being in.
Trump says North Koreans want a meeting at the DMZ
US President Donald Trump said Sunday the North Koreans have indicated they want to meet when he visits the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) later today.
"I’m going to the DMZ and we are -- I understand they want to meet... And I’d love to say hello. It’s going to be very short," Trump said during a breakfast meeting with business leaders in Seoul.
He stopped short of confirming such an encounter would actually occur.
Trump hailed his relationship with leader Kim Jong Un, saying there’s a “good feeling” between the two men.
“I think we have a very good relationship, the two of us. I don’t know beyond the two of us,” Trump said.
In another indication that a meeting may be taking place today, Koryo Tours, which organizes visits to the DMZ on the North Korean side, said access was closed to tourists Sunday.
Trump is going to the Korean DMZ
President Donald Trump is going to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea today.
After meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the morning, Trump will travel to the DMZ -- his first time there. He attempted a visit in 2017, but was forced to turn back because of bad weather.
The big question of today is whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will stop by the DMZ as well. Yesterday, Trump tweeted out an open invitation for the two to shake hands and "say hello."
As for what he would expect for a potential meeting, Trump said, "We're not talking about extended -- just a quick hello.”
In response, a senior North Korean government official was quoted in state news agency KCNA as saying Trump's invite was a “very interesting suggestion.”
It remains unclear at this point if Kim will show.