US President Donald Trump says a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ), which separates the two Koreas, has yet to be confirmed.

Asked whether he'd firmed up the encounter, proposed a day earlier, Trump said arrangements were still being sorted.

"We're trying to work it out,” Trump said. “We both want to do it.”

Trump said if he does meet Kim, it would be brief -- which is fine, he said.