Trump to visit the DMZ in hopes of meeting Kim
Trump says a meeting with Kim isn���t yet confirmed
US President Donald Trump says a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ), which separates the two Koreas, has yet to be confirmed.
Asked whether he'd firmed up the encounter, proposed a day earlier, Trump said arrangements were still being sorted.
"We're trying to work it out,” Trump said. “We both want to do it.”
Trump said if he does meet Kim, it would be brief -- which is fine, he said.
“It will be very short. Virtually a handshake. But that’s okay. A handshake means a lot," Trump said.
Will Ivanka step into North Korea too?
Speaking to Bloomberg today, Ivanka Trump, the US President's daughter, said she would "absolutely" step over the border at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas "if I was invited."
"We need to continue that dialogue to work in good faith to realize that goal (of denuclearization). Today is another step in that direction," Ivanka said.
It's unclear whether she will be accompanying US President Donald Trump in his trip to the DMZ later, during which he is widely expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and become the first sitting US leader to step into North Korea.
While Ivanka is an advisor to the president, her presence alongside him at meetings with world leaders -- including at the G20 this week -- has been highly controversial. The first daughter was perhaps the most prominent non world leader at meetings in Osaka this week, appearing to insert herself into conversations and meetings some have argued she didn't necessarily have a place being in.
Trump says North Koreans want a meeting at the DMZ
US President Donald Trump said Sunday the North Koreans have indicated they want to meet when he visits the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) later today.
"I’m going to the DMZ and we are -- I understand they want to meet... And I’d love to say hello. It’s going to be very short," Trump said during a breakfast meeting with business leaders in Seoul.
He stopped short of confirming such an encounter would actually occur.
Trump hailed his relationship with leader Kim Jong Un, saying there’s a “good feeling” between the two men.
“I think we have a very good relationship, the two of us. I don’t know beyond the two of us,” Trump said.
In another indication that a meeting may be taking place today, Koryo Tours, which organizes visits to the DMZ on the North Korean side, said access was closed to tourists Sunday.
Trump is going to the Korean DMZ
President Donald Trump is going to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea today.
After meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the morning, Trump will travel to the DMZ -- his first time there. He attempted a visit in 2017, but was forced to turn back because of bad weather.
The big question of today is whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will stop by the DMZ as well. Yesterday, Trump tweeted out an open invitation for the two to shake hands and "say hello."
As for what he would expect for a potential meeting, Trump said, "We're not talking about extended -- just a quick hello.”
In response, a senior North Korean government official was quoted in state news agency KCNA as saying Trump's invite was a “very interesting suggestion.”
It remains unclear at this point if Kim will show.
Trump lands in Korea buoyed by G20 successes
US President Donald Trump has traditionally thrived in one-on-one meetings with world leaders, where he can use his personal charm and much vaunted deals-making abilities to their maximum effect, and the G20 was no different.
Judging from his Twitter, Trump seems to have had a good summit. Following "very good" talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said trade negotiations were "back on track" and lifted some restrictions on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.
"I had a great meeting with President Xi of China yesterday, far better than expected," Trump tweeted later. "I agreed not to increase the already existing Tariffs that we charge China while we continue to negotiate."
He added that China will buy "large amounts of agricultural product" from US farmers.
"Our relationship with them continues to be a very good one," Trump said. "The quality of the transaction is far more important to me than speed. I am in no hurry, but things look very good! There will be no reduction in the Tariffs currently being charged to China."
He was also pleased with his reception at the G20 -- though his joking with Russian President Vladimir Putin and praising of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman didn't go down so well at home -- saying that "the leaders of virtually every country that I met at the G-20 congratulated me on our great economy."
Trump is in South Korea after the G20. Here's what you need to know
US President Donald Trump is in South Korea today, fresh from the two day G20 Summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, which wrapped up Saturday.
But all eyes will be on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who Trump has invited for a "hand shake" at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.
Here's what you need to know:
- G20 Summit: Yesterday, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked trade -- with Trump agreeing to hold off on new tariffs. During the press conference, Trump fielded questions about China trade, Huawei, Saudi Arabia, domestic US politics, and more.
- Trump in Seoul: While in the South Korean capital Seoul today, Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a bilateral meeting before hosting a joint press conference.
- A meeting with Kim: Trump will head to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in the early afternoon. He issued an open invitation to Kim yesterday via Twitter to join him there. North Korea has not officially accepted yet, but an official called it "a very interesting suggestion." If the two men do meet, it will the third time in just over a year.