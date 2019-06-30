DMZ: Donald Trump steps into North Korea with Kim Jong Un
'It's a great historic moment': says Ex-DNI Clapper on Trump stepping into North Korea
Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper disputed President Donald Trump’s claim that President Barack Obama wanted to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Clapper, appearing Sunday on CNN’s "State of the Union," said that Trump stepping into North Korea is a “great historic moment” but said he personally does not believe the North Koreans have long-term any intent to denuclearize.
"I think it's a great historic moment ... and it's the first time a sitting president ever set foot in North Korea," Clapper, now a CNN national security analyst, told CNN's Brianna Keilar when asked if it was a breakthrough moment in US-North Korea relations. "I think when it comes to the hard business of negotiating here, I think that's another story. I personally don't believe the North Koreans have long term any intent to denuclearize."
Clapper questioned why North Korea would denuclearize.
"Why should they," he said. "It's their ticket to survival."
Clapper looked puzzled after watching a clip of Trump saying that the Obama administration begged for a meeting with Kim.
"In all the deliberations that I participated in on North Korea during the Obama administration, I can recall no instance whatever where President Obama ever indicated any interest whatsoever in meeting with Chairman Kim. I just -- that's news to me."
Biegun held secret discussions to set up meeting between Trump and Kim
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held secret discussions at the DMZ to set up the meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean president Kim Jong Un, a U.S. senior official tells CNN.
The discussions were held the night before the two leaders met.
Officials became more confident Saturday morning that the possibility of the leaders meeting was real enough that a wider range of people were brought in and planning was in full swing, the official tells CNN.
Pope praises Trump-Kim meeting
Pope Francis has praised the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sunday saying, “in the last hours, we have assisted in Korea a good example of a culture of dialogue.”
He added that the meeting “constitutes a step further in the walk of peace. Not only on that peninsula but in the entire world.”
The remarks were made at the conclusion of the weekly Sunday Angelus Prayer held in St Peter’s Square in Rome.
Trump tweets about "great honor" standing on North Korean soil
During his journey back to America, US President Donald Trump has tweeted about his trip to the DMZ.
He said it was a "great honor" to stand "on the soil of North Korea," which he described as "an important statement for all."
Trump leaves South Korea
President Trump has departed South Korea, concluding his four-day, three-night visit to Asia.
Air Force One left Osan Air Base at 6:09 a.m. ET (7:09 p.m. local time), roughly 90 minutes behind schedule.
Trump was originally due back in Washington D.C. at 8:15 p.m. ET.
Trump's 20 steps into North Korea
US President Donald Trump crossed the low stone curb separating the North and South at 3:45 p.m. local time, making his way alongside a grinning Kim into a country that's long been a global pariah for its nuclear ambitions and dismal record on human rights.
In total Trump took 20 steps into North Korea, making history as the first serving US leader to set foot in the hermit kingdom.
The event, seemingly spontaneous and broadcast live, took to a new level Trump's showman instincts and view of diplomacy as a test of interpersonal skills.
Later, Trump said he was "proud to step over the line" and thanked Kim for the meeting. He invited him to the White House, though later acknowledged such a visit would likely not come soon.
Trump inviting Kim Jong Un to South Korea's territory was "surprising"
Special adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-In, Chung-in Moon, told CNN that he was "surprised" to see US President Donald Trump invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un onto South Korean territory.
He added that it was also "quite unusual and quite surprising" to see Trump in the Freedom House with Kim "which belongs to South Korean territory."
"I think what happened this afternoon of today really shows that the military demarcation line is an artificial one," Chung-In told CNN.