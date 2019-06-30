Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper disputed President Donald Trump’s claim that President Barack Obama wanted to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Clapper, appearing Sunday on CNN’s "State of the Union," said that Trump stepping into North Korea is a “great historic moment” but said he personally does not believe the North Koreans have long-term any intent to denuclearize.

"I think it's a great historic moment ... and it's the first time a sitting president ever set foot in North Korea," Clapper, now a CNN national security analyst, told CNN's Brianna Keilar when asked if it was a breakthrough moment in US-North Korea relations. "I think when it comes to the hard business of negotiating here, I think that's another story. I personally don't believe the North Koreans have long term any intent to denuclearize."

Clapper questioned why North Korea would denuclearize.

"Why should they," he said. "It's their ticket to survival."

Clapper looked puzzled after watching a clip of Trump saying that the Obama administration begged for a meeting with Kim.

"In all the deliberations that I participated in on North Korea during the Obama administration, I can recall no instance whatever where President Obama ever indicated any interest whatsoever in meeting with Chairman Kim. I just -- that's news to me."