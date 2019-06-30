Live Updates
Trump to visit the DMZ in hopes of meeting Kim
Trump is in South Korea after the G20. Here's what you need to know
US President Donald Trump is in South Korea today, fresh from the two day G20 Summit in the Japanese city of Osaka, which wrapped up Saturday.
But all eyes will be on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who Trump has invited for a "hand shake" at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.
Here's what you need to know:
- G20 Summit: Yesterday, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked trade -- with Trump agreeing to hold off on new tariffs. During the press conference, Trump fielded questions about China trade, Huawei, Saudi Arabia, domestic US politics, and more.
- Trump in Seoul: While in the South Korean capital Seoul today, Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for a bilateral meeting before hosting a joint press conference.
- A meeting with Kim: Trump will head to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) in the early afternoon. He issued an open invitation to Kim yesterday via Twitter to join him there. North Korea has not officially accepted yet, but an official called it "a very interesting suggestion." If the two men do meet, it will the third time in just over a year.