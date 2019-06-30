Trump meets Kim at the DMZ
Trump: "I'll invite him to the White House right now"
US President Donald Trump, standing with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the south side of the Joint Security Area, has invited Kim to Washington.
"I'll invite him to the White House right now," Trump said before shaking hands with Kim, who did not immediately respond to Trump's comment.
"A lot of really positive things are happening," Trump said earlier. "Really positive."
Trump: "Stepping across that line was a great honor"
"This is a historic moment," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said of US President Donald Trump stepping into North Korea, across the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas.
"Stepping across that line was a great honor," Trump said, adding that his and Kim's was a "great friendship."
Kim and Trump step into South Korea together
After US President Trump walked over the border into North Korea, he shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the two turned back and walked into South Korea.
Trump and Kim shake hands
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un just shook hands at the demilitarized zone (DMZ), the border that separates the two Koreas.
This is the first time the two leaders have met since their February summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, which ended abruptly without an agreement.
Earlier today, Trump had hinted that a third summit might be on the cards.
Trump steps into North Korea in historic moment for US-North Korean relations
US President Donald Trump has made history becoming the first sitting US president to step foot on North Korean soil. Trump crossed over the demarcation line separating North and South Korea at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Only two former presidents have made visits to North Korea: Jimmy Carter, in June 1994, Bill Clinton in August 2009, and Carter again in August 2010. Both visited after they had left office.
Kim arrives at the DMZ
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived at the Joint Security Area on the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas, where US President Donald Trump arrived himself a few minutes ago.
Trump and Kim's meeting comes after Trump issued an open invitation via Twitter yesterday, while attending the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.
Trump walks toward the line separating the Koreas
US President Donald Trump has walked out into the Joint Security Area, walking toward the line that separates the Koreas, while Kim Jong Un walks towards him from the other direction.