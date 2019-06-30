White House press secretary bruised in scuffle with North Korean officials

The new White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham came off worse for wear in a scuffle with North Korean officials during chaotic scenes as White House press pool and North Korean reporters were hustled into the meeting room where US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are currently talking in private.

A source on the scene said Grisham got in "an all out brawl" with the North Koreans, adding that she was bruised a bit in the scuffle.

Grisham could be seen later directing reporters outside the building in which Kim and Trump are meeting.