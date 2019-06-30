DMZ: Donald Trump steps into North Korea with Kim Jong Un -- live updates
White House press secretary bruised in scuffle with North Korean officials
The new White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham came off worse for wear in a scuffle with North Korean officials during chaotic scenes as White House press pool and North Korean reporters were hustled into the meeting room where US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are currently talking in private.
A source on the scene said Grisham got in "an all out brawl" with the North Koreans, adding that she was bruised a bit in the scuffle.
Grisham could be seen later directing reporters outside the building in which Kim and Trump are meeting.
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are in a private bilateral meeting right now.
In remarks to press before closing the doors, Kim said he was "very surprised" by Trump's open invitation on Twitter, adding, "I had wanted to meet him again."
Trump responded, thanking Kim for the meeting and calling it "a special moment."
In pictures: Trump meets Kim, steps into North Korea
US President Donald Trump has just made history as the first sitting American president to step onto North Korean soil.
First, the two leaders strode toward the border line dividing the two Koreas.
They then shook hands, before walking together back across the line into South Korea.
They are now holding a private bilateral meeting at the demilitarized zone (DMZ).
Trump "proud" to enter North Korea
US President Donald Trump was "proud to step over the line" into North Korea, he said sitting next to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Trump thanked Kim once again for meeting and added, "When I put out the social media notification, if he didn't show up, the press was going to make me look very bad."
Trump said because Kim showed up, they both looked good.
"This could be a very historic moment and I guess that's what it is," Trump said. "I think the relationship that we've developed has meant so much to so many people."
US President Donald Trump has become the first sitting US President to step into North Korea.
He met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border between the two Koreas just now, before stepping over and walking 20 steps into North Korea.
The two leaders are now holding a private bilateral meeting.
Kim to Trump: "This will go down in the history of international politics"
As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met at the border line that divides the two Koreas, Kim said, "If you step over this line you will be the first US president to step on North Korean soil."
Kim: Trump and I have "an excellent relationship"
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he and US President Donald Trump have an “excellent relationship."
"If it wasn't for that good relationship, we would not have been able to make this sudden meeting possible," Kim said, adding: “I had wanted to meet you again.”