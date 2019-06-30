Trump meets Kim at the DMZ
A dramatic step forward in relations after Hanoi failure
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are meeting privately at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the Koreas, shortly after they shook hands and walked on either side of the military demarcation line which has split the Peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953.
It was an historical moment and a huge step forward in a relationship which appeared to be unravelling after a failed second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam earlier this year.
That relationship now seems to be firmly back on track, with Trump and Kim greeting each other warmly and appearing to enjoy each other's company. Trump even suggested they could follow the meeting at the DMZ with a visit by Kim to the White House, the first ever time a North Korean leader would visit the US if it took place.
Kim to Trump: "I was very surprised" by your tweet
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have just sat down together, with Kim saying he was "surprised" by the open invitation Trump issued over Twitter yesterday.
Kim to Trump: "It's good to see you again"
North Korean Kim Jong Un told US President Donald Trump, “It’s good to see you again. I didn’t expect to meet you at this place.”
The two leaders first met at the line that divides the North and South. Trump then walked 20 steps into North Korea, making history as first sitting US leader to enter the country.
They then walked back over into the South side, where Trump invited Kim to the White House.
No North Korean leader has ever visited the US
US President Donald Trump appeared to invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Washington after they met at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the Koreas.
"I'll invite him to the White House right now," Trump said, shortly after becoming the first sitting US President to cross into North Korea.
No North Korean leader has ever visited the US. It would be a colossal diplomatic achievement for Kim, who already achieved what none of his predecessors did in sitting down with a US leader when he met Trump for the first time in Singapore.
North Korea has long demanded to be treated as an equal by other countries, particularly the US. A summit in Washington would be be the greatest example of that and one that would be seen as a huge victory for Kim.
Trump: "I'll invite him to the White House right now"
US President Donald Trump, standing with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the south side of the Joint Security Area, has invited Kim to Washington.
"I'll invite him to the White House right now," Trump said before shaking hands with Kim, who did not immediately respond to Trump's comment.
"A lot of really positive things are happening," Trump said earlier. "Really positive."
Trump: "Stepping across that line was a great honor"
"This is a historic moment," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said of US President Donald Trump stepping into North Korea, across the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas.
"Stepping across that line was a great honor," Trump said, adding that his and Kim's was a "great friendship."
Kim and Trump step into South Korea together
After US President Trump walked over the border into North Korea, he shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the two turned back and walked into South Korea.