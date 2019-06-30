Live TV
Live Updates

Trump meets Kim at the DMZ

By Steve George, Jessie Yeung, James Griffiths, Kevin Liptak and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 3:23 a.m. ET, June 30, 2019
17 min ago

A dramatic step forward in relations after Hanoi failure

Analysis from CNN's James Griffiths

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are meeting privately at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the Koreas, shortly after they shook hands and walked on either side of the military demarcation line which has split the Peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

It was an historical moment and a huge step forward in a relationship which appeared to be unravelling after a failed second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam earlier this year.

That relationship now seems to be firmly back on track, with Trump and Kim greeting each other warmly and appearing to enjoy each other's company. Trump even suggested they could follow the meeting at the DMZ with a visit by Kim to the White House, the first ever time a North Korean leader would visit the US if it took place.

19 min ago

Kim to Trump: "I was very surprised" by your tweet

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have just sat down together, with Kim saying he was "surprised" by the open invitation Trump issued over Twitter yesterday.

"I was very surprised to hear about your offer on the tweet and only late in the afternoon I was able to confirm your invitation. I had wanted to meet you again and especially for both Koreas, this place is a sign of unfortunate history of the past. So for our two Koreas to be able to have this opportunity for me to meet you here is very significant. It means that we can feel at ease and meet each other with positive mindsets. I believe that this will have a positive influence in all our discussions in the future," Kim said.
27 min ago

Kim to Trump: "It's good to see you again"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak

North Korean Kim Jong Un told US President Donald Trump, “It’s good to see you again. I didn’t expect to meet you at this place.”   

The two leaders first met at the line that divides the North and South. Trump then walked 20 steps into North Korea, making history as first sitting US leader to enter the country.

They then walked back over into the South side, where Trump invited Kim to the White House.

26 min ago

No North Korean leader has ever visited the US

From CNN's James Griffiths

US President Donald Trump appeared to invite North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to visit Washington after they met at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the Koreas.

"I'll invite him to the White House right now," Trump said, shortly after becoming the first sitting US President to cross into North Korea.

No North Korean leader has ever visited the US. It would be a colossal diplomatic achievement for Kim, who already achieved what none of his predecessors did in sitting down with a US leader when he met Trump for the first time in Singapore.

North Korea has long demanded to be treated as an equal by other countries, particularly the US. A summit in Washington would be be the greatest example of that and one that would be seen as a huge victory for Kim.

30 min ago

Trump: "I'll invite him to the White House right now"

US President Donald Trump, standing with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the south side of the Joint Security Area, has invited Kim to Washington.

"I'll invite him to the White House right now," Trump said before shaking hands with Kim, who did not immediately respond to Trump's comment.

"A lot of really positive things are happening," Trump said earlier. "Really positive."

33 min ago

Trump: "Stepping across that line was a great honor"

"This is a historic moment," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said of US President Donald Trump stepping into North Korea, across the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas.

"Stepping across that line was a great honor," Trump said, adding that his and Kim's was a "great friendship."

35 min ago

Kim and Trump step into South Korea together

After US President Trump walked over the border into North Korea, he shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the two turned back and walked into South Korea.