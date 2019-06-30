A dramatic step forward in relations after Hanoi failure

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are meeting privately at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the Koreas, shortly after they shook hands and walked on either side of the military demarcation line which has split the Peninsula since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

It was an historical moment and a huge step forward in a relationship which appeared to be unravelling after a failed second summit between Trump and Kim in Hanoi, Vietnam earlier this year.

That relationship now seems to be firmly back on track, with Trump and Kim greeting each other warmly and appearing to enjoy each other's company. Trump even suggested they could follow the meeting at the DMZ with a visit by Kim to the White House, the first ever time a North Korean leader would visit the US if it took place.