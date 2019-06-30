Trump and Moon confirm Kim meeting, but North Korea hasn't said anything yet

Both US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in have confirmed that they will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) today.

"I look forward to it very much," Trump said. "We understand each other."

Moon said this would be "the first time in history the leaders of the US and North Korea will be standing face to face in Panmunjom," the border village in the DMZ.

One party to the meeting which hasn't confirmed it: Pyongyang.

North Korean state media previously noted Trump's comments about a potential meeting, and indications are that Kim is headed to the DMZ, but nothing is certain.

While presumably Trump and Moon would not have advertised the meeting unless they were certain it would happen, Kim has perhaps the biggest opportunity to snub a US leader in the history of relations between Pyongyang and Washington and show that it's he, not the two men south of the DMZ, in charge of this issue.

After Kim and Trump's much vaunted second summit in Hanoi, Vietnam ended in failure, it's not impossible that an attempted reset today could result in similar embarrassment.