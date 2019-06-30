DMZ: Donald Trump steps into North Korea with Kim Jong Un -- live updates
Trump says he and Kim agreed to restart talks
US President Donald Trump says he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to restart talks after nuclear negotiations stalled earlier this year.
“We just had a very, very good meeting with Chairman Kim,” Trump told reporters after parting with Kim at the Korean border.
“We’ve agreed that we’re each going to designate a team. The teams will try to work out some details,” he said.
The US team would be led by the current US special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, said Trump, adding, "Good luck, Steve."
Trump said the teams would begin working and meeting over the next two to three weeks, but insisted he wasn’t looking to rush into an agreement.
“Speed is not the object,” Trump said. “Nobody knows how things turn out.”
Watch Trump's remarks here:
Kim says meeting with Trump signals future meetings "anytime"
As US President Donald Trump escorted Kim Jong Un back over the border to North Korea, Kim said, “The fact that we will be able to meet each other anytime now, I think this is the signal this meeting will send.”
Kim was walking with Trump and South Korean President Moon.
The leaders spoke for nearly one hour.
Trump hails "legendary, historic day"
Presidents Donald Trump and Moon Jae-in are addressing the press after escorting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un across the border.
"Speed is not the object, we want to see if we can do a really comprehensive, good deal," Trump said. "This was a great day. This was a very legendary, historic day."
He quoted Kim as saying that "just the meeting is historic."
"A lot has already come up," Trump said of the US-North Korean relationship. "When I came into office it was a fiery mess, bad things were going on."
He added that "for two and half years we've had peace, with nothing signed, just based on relationships."
Negotiations will resume with North Korea led by special representative Steve Biegun, Trump said.
Kim back in North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has returned to his country. Presidents Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump accompanied him to the border where they said goodbye.
Trump, Kim and Moon walk out after private talk
US President Donald Trump has concluded his sit-down meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump, Kim, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have just walked back out.
Trump and Kim met inside the Freedom House at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ) for roughly 50 minutes.
That’s a far more substantial session than Trump previewed earlier in the day, when he said his encounter with Kim would amount to little more than a handshake.
Trump and Kim have been talking for 40 minutes
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are still talking in private at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between the Koreas.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trump's advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, his daughter and son-in-law, have left the meeting.
Trump and Kim are to emerge shortly.
Peace on the Korean Peninsula is a "personal issue" for Moon, says CNN Seoul bureau chief
The steps taken today were symbolic for South Korea -- and personally significant for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, said CNN Seoul Bureau Chief Paula Hancocks.
The Trump-Kim meeting could indicate a sign of progress toward North Korean denuclearization, Hancocks said -- and ultimately, peace on the Korean Peninsula, and the formal end of the Korean War.
Watch her on-air analysis here: