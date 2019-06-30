Trump says he and Kim agreed to restart talks

US President Donald Trump says he agreed with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to restart talks after nuclear negotiations stalled earlier this year.

“We just had a very, very good meeting with Chairman Kim,” Trump told reporters after parting with Kim at the Korean border.

“We’ve agreed that we’re each going to designate a team. The teams will try to work out some details,” he said.

The US team would be led by the current US special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, said Trump, adding, "Good luck, Steve."

Trump said the teams would begin working and meeting over the next two to three weeks, but insisted he wasn’t looking to rush into an agreement.

“Speed is not the object,” Trump said. “Nobody knows how things turn out.”

