Trump on a third Kim summit: "Let's see what happens today"

US President Donald Trump, asked whether there would be a third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said, "Let's see what happens today."

Trump is set to meet with Kim at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) border later today -- but Trump said it was "just a step."

"What we're doing today is a step. It might be an important step and it might not... As far as another meeting, let’s see what happens today before we start thinking about that," Trump said.

Asked by the US press what his meeting today with Kim will accomplish, Trump did not directly answer the question. Instead he touted the progress he claims to have made since taking office and pointed a finger at former President Obama, claiming if he wasn't elected the US would be "right now at war with North Korea."

Former Obama administration officials have disputed the notion that Trump’s predecessor was heading toward war with North Korea.