Following G20, Trump to visit the DMZ in hopes of meeting Kim
Trump on a third Kim summit: "Let's see what happens today"
US President Donald Trump, asked whether there would be a third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said, "Let's see what happens today."
Trump is set to meet with Kim at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) border later today -- but Trump said it was "just a step."
"What we're doing today is a step. It might be an important step and it might not... As far as another meeting, let’s see what happens today before we start thinking about that," Trump said.
Asked by the US press what his meeting today with Kim will accomplish, Trump did not directly answer the question. Instead he touted the progress he claims to have made since taking office and pointed a finger at former President Obama, claiming if he wasn't elected the US would be "right now at war with North Korea."
Former Obama administration officials have disputed the notion that Trump’s predecessor was heading toward war with North Korea.
Trump: I have a "really good relationship" with Xi
Speaking at a press conference in Seoul, US President Donald Trump reiterated that he had had a productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 on Saturday.
Xi and Trump agreed to restart trade talks between the two nations yesterday.
Watch the moment here:
Trump: Kim and I "have a certain chemistry"
In an ongoing press conference, US President Donald Trump spoke about his "chemistry" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who he will meet at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) later today.
He remarked that the Obama administration had tried to arrange a meeting with the North Korean leader, but that Kim had refused.
Responding to a question, Trump also hinted that another summit with Kim might be on the cards.
"A third North Korea-US Summit, and the timing of that, really, that would depend on what kind of change today's encounter will bring about. But we have expectations for future development, obviously," he said.
Trump: "I will be meeting with Chairman Kim"
In opening remarks at a joint press conference, US President Donald Trump confirmed he would be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone (DMZ) later today.
"We are going to the DMZ border and I will be meeting with Chairman Kim, I look forward to it very much, I look forward to seeing him," Trump said.
"We have developed a very good relationship and we understand each other, I do believe he understands me and I think I maybe understand him and sometimes that can lead to very good things."
Watch the moment here:
Moon: "What we need here is enduring peace"
In opening remarks at a joint press conference, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he hopes for "enduring peace on the Korean Peninsula."
"I hope that President Trump will go down in history as a President who brought peace on the Korean Peninsula. Peace requires more courage than conflict. I would like extend my appreciation to the two leaders for being so great. And I am very overwhelmed with emotion because we have been able to pave the way towards peace for Korea," Moon added.
Watch the moment here:
Trump and Moon are holding a joint press conference right now
US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are now holding a joint press conference after their working lunch earlier today.
Where nuclear talks stand since the Hanoi summit
Nuclear talks between the United States and North Korea have appeared to come to something of a standstill in recent weeks.
Trump and Kim last met face-to-face at the end of February in Hanoi, Vietnam. But their second summit ended early without an agreement, with both sides claiming the other over-reached.
In the weeks that followed the collapsed summit, there was little word of any progress between the two sides.
Trump and Kim's "beautiful" letters: Things have looked more positive recently, with the two leaders exchanging personal letters. Trump said earlier in June that he received a “beautiful” letter from Kim, and the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported days later that Kim received a personal letter from Trump.
Kim was satisfied with the letter’s “excellent content," KCNA said. "Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the serious content" and appreciated the "extraordinary courage of President Trump."